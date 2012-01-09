Haggerty Museum Opens Three Exciting Exhibits

Ringing in 2012 with a proverbial bang, Marquette University's <strong>Haggerty Museum of Art</strong> presents a thought-provoking, fascinating trio of exhibitions.<br /><br />“The Europeans: Photographs by Tina Barney” offers 20 chromogenic prints that record well-off subjects at home. The photographs were taken during Barney's European travels. Large-scale, lush and voyeuristic, the artist's prints explore how costume and cultural heritagesexamined in exquisite photos of Europe's beautiful people and placescan create puzzling narratives. Her techniques reference a past custom in which the social elite would commission their portraits to be painted for posterity.<br /><br />British photographer John Stezaker plays with historical tradition in surreal photographic collages culled from old film clips and pictures of famous personalities. Nine portraits from Stezaker's “Marriage” series display his ability to create fresh context from new and found photos. Recently hailed as one of the foremost artists of his time, with works collected by major world museums, Stezaker reformats Hollywood's Golden Age with disquieting, eerie perspectives.<br /><br />In an exceptional exhibition titled “Philip Guston: Inevitable Finality, The Gemini G.E.L. Prints,” the Haggerty presents Guston's final 25 prints before his death in 1980. The black-and-white works on paper reflect the artist's life, as seen in depictions of hanging light bulbs, cigarettes, floating heads and stacked legs layered with concepts and meanings.<br /><br />Each exhibition is sure to stimulate artistic, historical and philosophical discussions. The Haggerty opens the exhibitions Jan. 18. The museum hosts a reception that features a lecture by Tina Barney on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 6 p.m.<strong><br /><br />Art Happenings</strong> <p>The Big Chill/Artist Talk</p> <p>Downtown Racine/Racine Art Museum</p> <p>611 Main St., Racine<br /><br />Snow sculptors and ice carvers from across the state travel to Racine for competitions beginning 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, and running through Sunday, Jan. 15. On Saturday, the Racine Art Museum hosts a 2 p.m. artist's tour for the window exhibition “My Wisconsin Home,” featuring sculptor Kim Cridler and curator Lena Vigna.<br /><br />Light Up the Garden </p> <p>Lynden Sculpture Garden</p> <p>2145 W. Brown Deer Road<br /><br />Create your own lantern in an all-ages class and then enjoy the gardens in winter with a candlelit walk. Afterward, hot cider and cookies will add to the fun. The event runs 3-6 p.m. Jan. 15. </p>