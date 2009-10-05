Haggerty Museum, UWM Galleries Highlight Full Schedule of Art

×

Cedarburg and surrounding areas will hum withactivity when(Oct. 9-11) opens the studios of 50 local artists to the public. Acountywide map of self-guided tours can be picked up at the Cedarburg Cultural Center (W62 N546Washington Ave.), which will also be hosting its fall exhibition, “Bold and/orRed.”

On Wednesday, Oct. 14, exhibition co-curator GaryHallman will introduce “Persian Visions: Contemporary Photography from Iran” at a 6 p.m. opening reception at Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art. A focus of political controversy, Iran is alsorenowned for the prodigious output of its filmmakers and visual artists. Themix of photography and video installations offers a look at public concernsthrough private images, such as the family portraits of Shokoufeh Alidousti andShahriar Tavakoli.

On display at the UW-Milwaukee Union Art Galleryis “Movimientos,” a group exhibition of pieces from Chicana feminist artists.Works by Ester Hernandez, Favianna Rodriguez and Melanie Cervantes examinepoverty, racism, sexism and homophobia as connected issues for Mexican-Americanwomen. The striking collection will be up through Oct. 16.

“Anatomy of an Avenue” opens with a 6 p.m. receptionFriday, Oct. 9, in the Inova/KenilworthGallery, 2155 N. Prospect Ave.Up through Dec. 13, the photo essay by Barbara J. Miner depicts North Avenue fromthe bluff at Lake Michigan to its terminus in the town of Pewaukee. “I chose North Avenue because it connects moreneighborhoods, communities, cities and counties than any other majorthoroughfare,” she says. “It is a microcosm of what we are as a communitybothwhat unites us and what divides us.”

Photographer Eddee Daniel examines progress, thenatural world and unforeseen aesthetics in “Accidental Art: Construction Fencesin the Landscape” at CarrollUniversity’sHumphrey MemorialChapel and Art Center, 238 East Ave., Waukesha.“The bright orange plastic fences that surround construction sites and othertemporary installations have become so ubiquitous in urban settings that theyare accepted as part of the landscape,” Daniel explains. “Their functionallyobtrusive color can be especially jarring, however, in a natural setting. Itwas this juxtaposition of the natural and unnatural that first drew myattention to temporary fencing.” A closing reception is scheduled for Oct. 10,from 10 a.m. to noon.

The “Paintings of Gloria MaCoy,” on display throughOct. 17 at Leenhouts Art Gallery, 1342 N. Astor St.,offers a vivid look into the daily life of this talented local artist. MaCoyfearlessly employs color to depict such autobiographical scenes as drunkenstudents carousing outside her window, or a bris ceremony. A special-needsteacher, MaCoy also draws inspiration from story-time with her students,exemplified in the deceptively sunny TheHyenas Are Happy Today. As with many of her paintings, rendered primarilyin gouache, there is often something slightly ominous, just out of the frame.The hyenas certainly do seem happy, but what activity led them to this state ofsated contentment?

