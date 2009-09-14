Hidden River Art Festival Returns to Wilson Center

×

This weekend, the Milwaukee area provides two intimate views ofthe artistic life.

In Brookfield, the Sharon Lynne Wilson Centerfor the Arts hosts its annual HiddenRiver Art Festival. Underneath huge white tents, the event features theoutstanding fine art of 80 Wisconsin artists.Inside these grand tents, individual artists will use “mini-galleries” toinvite visitors to ask specific questions about their works of art.

Several well-known Milwaukee names appear in this year’sfestival. Photographer Larry D’Attilio offers an extraordinary perspective onthe Far East through prints that illuminate Vietnam. Karin Haas combinesdetailed floral motifs with soft colors in her compelling prints on paper.Recent Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD) graduate Emily SiegelBelknap displays serene collage landscapes, while another MIAD graduate,award-winning Katie Musolff, demonstrates her gift for oil portraiture.

Emerging artists will exhibit work in the DawesStudio Theater, with selected participants giving gallery tours and talks atregularly scheduled intervals throughout the weekend. This exhibition willshowcase Shane Walsh’s haunting underwater shipwrecks brushed with sea blue andgreen oils alongside printmaker Sarah Jane Harper’s portrayals of familiarobjects that incorporate the theme of home. And in the Ploch Art Gallery, 2007 “Best in Show” winner AronMeudt displays photographs that evoke memories of a childhood friend who recentlypassed away.

In addition to intriguing artwork, the 2009 HiddenRiver Art Festival also tempts attendees with food from restaurants such asNorth Shore Bistro and Haute Taco. The popular activities center, a silentauction to benefit the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center’s arts educationprogram, and an opportunity to vote for the People’s Choice Award also enliventhese three days. The festival, which runs Sept. 18 (5 to 7 p.m.), Sept. 19 (10a.m. to 6 p.m.) and Sept. 20 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.), costs $5 in advance and $7 atthe door (free for children 12 and under).

In Wauwatosa, the Westside Artwalk continues promoting “The Art of Living” with atwo-day event on Sept. 18 (5 to 9 p.m.) and Sept. 19 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Thisfree outdoor event hosts numerous guest artists and musical performances. Onefeatured artist is Adam Ithier, as the Underwood Gallery showcases his pen andink drawings in “Doodles on Steroids” (through Oct. 14).

AirTranAirways is currently presenting an exciting opportunity for aspiring artists.The airline is sponsoring a “Milwaukee Route Map” competition for local artiststo create works based on AirTran’s flight service map, with 10 winners to beexhibited at the Milwaukee Art Museum. To meet thedeadline of Monday, Oct. 5, the completed work must be submitted in person toCramer-Krasselt at 246 E. Chicago St., Milwaukee. Formore details and information, contact Michael Marino at MMarino@c-k.com.