Hidden River Art Festival Steps into Spotlight

Weekends in September often feature harvest festivals that connect great food and family fun with exhibitions of unique fine art.

In Brookfield, the lush fall foliage of Mitchell Park surrounds the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts’ premier Hidden River Art Festival. The seventh annual festival, taking place Sept. 14-16, is the largest yet. This year, more than 75 juried Wisconsin artists, along with the Pfister Hotel’s Artist in Residence finalists, will show and discuss their work. Tents will guard against unseasonable weather.

Ten up-and-coming artists will exhibit inside the Wilson Center. The second-floor Ploch Art Gallery features glasswork by Richard Jones, a past winner of the festival’s “Best of Show” award. A “Gallery Showcase” presents works from several familiar Milwaukee galleries, as they transport their favorites to the western suburbs.

Saturday and Sunday offer events themed “Art By Design,” including lectures on cheese, wine, beer and the industrial design of America’s primary transportation, the automobile.

After perusing the works of art, remember to vote for the Hidden River People’s Choice Award. For a complete schedule of exhibitions and events, visit hiddenriverartfestival.com.

Enjoy fall color and fine art throughout September and October at the following events:

Sept. 15: Holy Hill Arts and Crafts Fair

Sept. 15-16: Cedarburg Wine and Harvest Festival

Oct. 5-7: Milwaukee Fine Furnishings Show

Oct. 6-7: Omro’s Art From the Barn

Oct. 13: Baraboo’s Fair on the Square

Oct. 27-28: Green Lake’s From the Land Festival

Art Happenings

“Gary John Gresl: An Assembler”

Mount Mary College

2900 N. Menomonee River Parkway

Marian Art Gallery presents a mini-retrospective of unique assemblages and images by well-known Milwaukee artist Gary John Gresl. The exhibit opens with a 2-4 p.m. reception Sept. 16.

“Paradise in the Smallest Thing”

Woodland Pattern Book Center

720 E. Locust St.

Renowned book artist Caren Heft examines collaboration and process in this fine art medium in an exhibition opening 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16.