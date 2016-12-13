Holiday Art Fairs and Provocative Films on Tap in the Coming Week

Drop-In for Art

Wustum Museum of the Racine Art Museum

2519 Northwestern Ave.

Want to one-up the Jones’ cuter-than-thou holiday cards? Drop in to the Racine Art Museum’s Wustum branch on Thursday, Dec. 15 from 3-4:30 p.m. Children ages 4 and older (accompanied by an adult) can churn out handcrafted holiday cards that are guaranteed pride of place on the grandparents’ refrigerator. The event is free of charge, preserving your bankroll for that last minute Tickle-Me Elmo or whatever Junior is clamoring for this year.

“Upstream Salmon: The Watering Hole and Other Works by Queer Makers”

UW-Milwaukee Union Cinema

2200 E. Kenwood Blvd.

Zach Hill was awarded a 2015 Mary L. Nohl Fellowship in the Emerging Artist Category to the tune of $10,000. “Upstream Salmon: The Watering Hole and Other Works by Queer Makers,” a program showing at UWM’s Union Cinema at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, features the premiere of “The Watering Hole,” which Hill created during his year as a Nohl Fellow. Hill describes the work as “a multimedia narrative mapping the physical and psychological journey of a young nonconformist, aka The Zebra, cruising the Milwaukee bar scene.”

Seventh Annual Holiday Artisan Craft Fair

Gallerie M of the InterContinental Hotel

139 E. Kilbourn Ave.

Don’t be misled by the spotlights: There are highly creative and talented people at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater both on and off the stage. The Rep has been reminding Milwaukee of this fact for the past six years with its Holiday Artisan Craft Fair. Among this year’s offerings are handmade hats from The Rep’s tailor, Jef Ouwens, beard oils and other grooming products from wardrobe supervisor Bobby Sharon, and garments inspired by historical costumes courtesy of concierge and gift shop associate Stephanie Schultz. The Fair takes place 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18.