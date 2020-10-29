Holidays are in Bloom at Museum of Wisconsin Art

During this time of year, with the weather getting colder and nature going dormant, nothing can brighten a home like flowers. And as we near the close of 2020, the most unsettling year in living memory, more than ever we can benefit from a reflection on home, sanctuary and mental health through the ephemeral beauty of flowers.

This season, the Museum of Wisconsin Art presents its annual Bloomin’ Holidays, Nov. 6-8, as a stunning large-scale exterior art installation using animated video projection on the building. Enjoy three full days of floral arrangements throughout the museum. View pre-recorded video expert talks throughout the weekend. Find unique hand-crafted, locally made gifts in the MOWA Shop. Bloomin' Holidays is free with membership or $15 for the weekend (includes a complimentary annual membership).

For visitors, MOWA provides a safe socially distanced experience, limiting gallery capacity to 25% or less. To ensure you can visit at your preferred time during Bloomin' Holidays, please make a Timed Reservation using the buttons below or call 262-334-9638. If you do not make a reservation, you will be welcomed at the first available entry time. Please note, the 9:30-11:30 a.m. timed entry reservations will be reserved for seniors and at-risk members.

The Museum of Wisconsin Art is located at 205 Veterans Ave., West Bend. For more information, visit wisconsinart.org.