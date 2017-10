Mao Tse-tung, French can-can dancer Jane Avril and a 1980s businessman, along with a $1,000 bill, walk into a gallery…

There should be a great punch line to this grouping by artists Andy Warhol, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, Robert Longo and Neil Winokur. They are part of the intriguing new exhibition at the Haggerty Museum of Art, styled as “Scrutiny After the Glimpse .