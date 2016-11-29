The Human Body ‘ON DISPLAY’

In celebration of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art is hosting the performance of “ON DISPLAY/MILWAUKEE” at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The piece is a commentary on bodily objectification that draws parallels between the experience of fashion models and individuals with disabilities, both of whom are subjected to furtive glances and outright stares on a daily basis. “ON DISPLAY” is a structured improvisation performed by 21 Milwaukeeans representing a broad range of body types, ages and abilities. The work is choreographed by Heidi Latsky, whose past work has similarly sought to reflect on the theme of inclusion by making inclusiveness an essential element of the art. Audience members are encouraged to document the performance (from an appropriate distance and without the use of flash) and to share their experience on social media with the hashtag #OnDisplay.

Beth Lo “Inheritance” and Clare Malloy “New Paintings”

Tory Folliard Gallery

233 N. Milwaukee St.

Montana artist Beth Lo’s preferred medium is porcelain, and she handles the traditional material with just the right amount of irreverence. Lo’s aesthetic is inspired by her Chinese American background and traditional Asian arts, which she uses to reflect on the challenges of childrearing. In “New Paintings,” Clare Malloy presents still lifes and landscapes that exude a contagious tranquility. Both exhibitions open with an artists’ reception on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 1-3 p.m.

Rafael Francisco Salas “Pastoral Testimony” and Gabriel Alegria’s Afro-Peruvian Sextet

Latino Arts, Inc.

1028 S. Ninth St.

Latino Arts closes out its fall programming with an exhibition punctuated by a jazz concert. Rafael Francisco Salas’ “Pastoral Testimony” juxtaposes natural objects with artistic constructions in a small-scale reflection on human beings’ relationship with nature more generally. After the exhibition’s opening reception at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, the Afro-Peruvian Sextet will give a concert in the Latino Arts Auditorium. Led by Gabriel Alegria, a Peruvian trumpeter and Associate Director of Jazz Studies at New York University, the group blends straight-ahead jazz with influences from around the world. General admission is $20 at the door and $15 in advance.