The Human Canvas

If the human body is a canvas, thentattooing and piercing deserves the status of art. Fittingly, then, humancanvases and body art are the focus of a new exhibition called “Flesh. Metal.Ink.” that opens Aug. 1 at Walkers Point Center for the Arts.

Curated by Gene Evans of Milwaukee ’s Luckystar Studio, the exhibitfeatures 12 artists revealing their visions of this art form through 30 piecesin a variety of media. The work has unique appeal for contemporary society accordingto WPCA executive director Gary Tuma. “Body adornment and this show go beyondthe decorative to tell stories of people’s personal journeys in life orconnections to their heritage,” he says, adding that spirituality and boldstatements of individuality underpin many of the pieces.

Individuality expresses itself through ChrisAnderson’s pierced pure-white sculpture titled Katlina es Muy Picante. Artistically rendered tattoos by NikkiMcGuiness appear in two photographic triptychs, Pain Equals Life and NudeStudies of Self, as well as the singular print Lollypops and Knee Socks. Adam Werther, of Milwaukee ’s well-known tattoo studio and artspace Adambomb Gallerie, brings a fine-art context to body art by displaying anumber of complicating drawings he has used for tattooing.

Evans, who has also contributed work to theshow, will give a talk about the exhibition at its reception, which will takeplace Aug. 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. An informal discussion by other artists in theshow will follow. The exhibition continues through Sept. 6, with gallery hoursextended until 9 p.m. during Harley’s 105th Anniversary Celebration at the endof August.

Meanwhile, this weekend, art comes to thestreets as Historic Downtown Waukesha hosts its “Red Hot Art BBQ” art crawl on Aug.2 from 4 to 10 p.m. While art galleries and eateries will open their doors tothe exhibits and live music waiting inside, the new Clark Hotel and BlackTrumpet Restaurant will feature tours of their nearly completed renovations.These tours have been organized to raise money for the city’s Wednesday-eveningseries “Jazz in Cutler Park .”