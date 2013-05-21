A Human Face for Mental Illness

The Grand Avenue Club (GAC) strives to provide adults affected by mental illness with a variety of opportunities to build community and engage in productive educational and work experiences. Painter Colleen Shoop-Kassner has long been involved with GAC and, after struggling with bipolar disorder, founded the Gallery Grand to introduce the healing discipline of visual art into GAC’s existing programming. A grant from the Greater Milwaukee Foundation’s Mary Nohl Fund and help from staff, members and volunteers allowed Shoop-Kassner to complete “The Portrait Project: Faces of Resilience.”

Join GAC in celebrating the completion of this project: an art book containing 20 GAC member portraits along with essays by Shoop-Kassner and Rachel Forman regarding the iconography of mental illness and the importance of community and artistic expression to the recovery process. Shoop-Kassner will sign her book, Facing Forward: An Artist, A Community, and Stories of Resilience , on Thursday, May 23, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Grand Avenue Club’s Gallery Grand, 604 N. Water St.

“Champions of the Arts”

Turner Hall Ballroom

1034 N. Fourth St.

On Thursday, May 23, from 5-7:30 p.m., Milwaukee Public Theatre (MPT) hosts a gala award ceremony celebrating Milwaukeeans who have made significant contributions to the arts and community. For the $35 ticket cost, enjoy refreshments, a silent auction and entertainment ranging from the Flamenco guitar stylings of Mito De Soto to excerpts from MPT productions. This year’s award recipients are Raoul Deal, Jeremy Fojut, Angela Damiani and Joanne Williams. Tickets are available online at milwaukeepublictheatre.org.

“VIVA! Pathways”

Alverno College, Pitman Theatre

3405 S. 39th St.

Express Yourself Milwaukee offers programs to nurture artistic, social and emotional development in youth living in high-risk urban areas. Join the organization for its 10th anniversary celebration and annual performance on Thursday, May 23, at 6 p.m. (pre-show gallery reception at 5 p.m.); a donation of at least $10 is suggested to defray theater costs. For those unable to attend the evening performance, an 11:30 a.m. dress rehearsal is also open to the public. For tickets or more information, call 414-272-3498 or email info@expressyourselfmilwaukee.org.