Hundreds of Artists at Lakefront Festival of Art

The Lakefront Festival of Art is both mammoth and prestigious. From its inception in 1963 as a humble gathering of a handful of artists, the Lakefront Festival of Art will now draw approximately 30,000 attendees over the course of the June 17-19 weekend. And what began as a mere handful is now 170 juried artists working with paint, pottery, prints, jewelry, fibers, glass, wood, photography, mixed and digital media.

An array of styles and distinct aesthetic conceptions is also evident. Among the prints previewed online, Kreg Yingst contributes an R. Crumb-esque poster dedicated to Delta blues musician Robert Johnson, who is seen selling his soul to the devil at the crossroads for the guitar prowess that continues to inspire contemporary musicians. Grant Silverstein’s ink-on-paper drawing would not look out of place next to prints from the Italian or German Renaissance of the 16th century were it not for Silverstein’s contemporary scene scape.

The Lakefront Festival also features a silent auction to benefit the Milwaukee Art Museum, a fiber art fashion show, local bands, food and drink from local restaurants and all manner of activities for the edification and amusement of the kids. More info on the mammoth festival at lfoa.mam.org.

Art Happenings:

“Web Site, Blog & Email Essentials with Sue Schaffner”

Material Studio + Gallery

207 E. Buffalo St., Suite 600

Just as business professionals are not stereotypically known for aesthetic refinement, artists have a questionable reputation when it comes to self-promotion. Thankfully, a recent partnership between the Milwaukee Artist Resource Network (MARN) and Creative Capital seeks to improve the professional prowess of creative types throughout Southeastern Wisconsin. The first of their monthly webinars is Thursday, June 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. The workshop will cover best practices for websites, blogs, email marketing and communications. Since the webinars are conducted in real time, participants can ask questions of Sue Schaffner, webinar leader, photographer and co-founder of Dyke Action Machine (DAM!), a NYC public art project. Registration is $20.

Singles Night

Splash Studios

184 N. Broadway

Privacy is important to many artists. It is said that Igor Stravinsky could not compose unless he were utterly certain that no one was listening. But art also facilitates meeting—not to mention wooing—potential partners. This is the idea behind the first ever Singles Night at Splash Studio. On Thursday, June 16, from 7-10 p.m., participants will learn principles of abstract art by replicating a painting by local artist Sarah Opatz. Periodically, participants will rotate stations à la musical chairs to be paired with a new partner. Individuals of diverse ages and sexual preference are welcome and matches who list each other’s ID numbers will be provided with contact info after the event. Singles Night is $25 per person and includes a free drink, colored beads, an 11”x14” canvas, all paint and materials, two hours of artist-led instruction and (who knows?) perhaps a happily-ever-after.