IN:SITE's Public Art Beautifies, Educates Milwaukee

Founded in 2006 by local artists and community activists, IN:SITE continues to celebrate public art in Milwaukee. The organization presents its second cycle of temporary installations in the Century City neighborhood with the June 25 opening of “Art On and Off Capitol.”

The 2011 works follow in the footsteps of last year's project. This time nine artists were commissioned to place public art reflecting environmental awareness along Capitol Drive (from approximately North 27th Street to North 35th Street, and diagonally along West Hopkins Street). This includes Jesse Graves' railway underpass murals that reflect water conservation and how the vital resource connects communities.

Also among this year's artists is Colin Dickson, who uses sculptures in planters to highlight water filtration systems. Minnesota's Faith Purvey placed colorful structures in a park at 29th Street and an empty lot at 24th and Locust streets. She will conduct activities and performances aimed at engaging children and neighbors of all ages in July.

Each innovative art project relates to issues of beautification and environmental education. The June 25 opening takes place at Vanguard Sculpture Services (3374 W. Hopkins St.). Preceding a 5:30 p.m. reception will be walking tours from 4-5:30 p.m. Maps will be available for those who wish to view Christopher Willey's IN:terruptions, which places images on abandoned houses.

Chicago artists Lauren Feece and Chris Silva will touch on the organization's emotional heart, as they paint a mural near 34th Street and Capitol Drive illuminating timeless advice from Arthur Ashe: Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can.

IN:SITE's temporary public art will be on display throughout the summer.

Art Happenings

“Alternating Currents Live: Visual Art & Music Duet”

Woodland Pattern Book Center

720 E. Locust St.

Chicago bassist and lutenist Joshua Abrams performs a solo concert surrounded by Lisa Alvarado's exhibition featuring abstract paintings and fiber art on Sunday, June 26, at 7 p.m.

Three New Art Exhibitions

Haggerty Museum of Art at Marquette University

13th and Clybourn Streets

The Haggerty Museum of Art reopens June 22 with an intriguing trio of exhibitions: “Seeing in Sequence,” “Ruth Grotenrath and Schomer Lichtner: Interior/Exterior” and “The Sacred Made Real.” Each exhibition features selections from the museum's permanent collections.