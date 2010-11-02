Innovative Art at Gallery 2622, Sharon Lynne Wilson Center

Discover affordable, innovative art in the Milwaukee area this November, as Gallery 2622 hosts a special art auction and the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts presents a contemporary take on fiber arts. Both events begin Friday, Nov. 5.

Wauwatosa’s Gallery 2622 (2622 N. Wauwatosa Ave.) presents the “Mount Olive Art Auction,” featuring more than 100 works from well-known artists along with colored pencil and pastel drawings from inmates at the House of Correction.

The exhibition includes photographs and paintings from Milwaukee artists such as Richard Beauchamp, John Korom, Guy Landgraf, Michael Nowotny and Mark Winter. The auction features antique etchings, children’s art, Southwestern pottery, South American rugs, metal sculpture and woodcut works. The auction bidding, which begins with a $35 minimum, will close at selected intervals throughout the 6-9 p.m. run time.

Proceeds for the auction benefit Mount Olive education. Food, wine and live music add further incentive to support local artists and those behind the scenes at Gallery 2622 next weekend.

Further west, at Brookfield’s Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts(19805 W. Capitol Drive), a new exhibition opens in the Ploch Art Gallery. Joann Engelhart, a former UW-Milwaukee art professor, displays her large-scale fiber works and site-specific installations in “At Garden’s Edge.”

After receiving her art education from Alverno College and an MFA from UWM in 2001, Engelhart focused her imagination on fiber art. This exhibition displays wall hangings that reflect on the cyclic nature of birth, death and rebirth.

Engelhart’s Encased in Amber weaves silk and cotton with found leaves and seeds in a 38-by-55-inch hand-sewn, abstract image. Another installation accentuates Wisconsin’s November climate through a pattern of pinned leaves arranged on a gallery wall.

Engelhart will answer questions regarding her fiber work at an artist’s reception 6-8 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Wilson Center. The reception is free, but requires preregistration. The exhibition continues through Dec. 24.

Art Happenings

‘Veterans Art Exhibition’

Charles Allis Art Museum

1801 N. Prospect Ave.

An exclusive exhibition that showcases the work of war veterans who participated in art workshops will be featured Nov. 4-7. An opening reception occurs 6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 4.

‘Real Lyfe/Mil-WALK-ee’

BYO Studio Gallery & Lounge

2246 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

Britt Musial displays her photography in this new monthlong exhibition. The show opens Nov. 6 with a reception from 6-10 p.m. On Nov. 5, BYO Studio hosts its “Drink and Draw” social club aimed at improving art skills in a fun setting.