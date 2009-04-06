Interview: Swant and Ciraldo Produce Hamlet A.D.D.

Forming an special entertainment duo, Andrew Swant and Bobby Ciraldo collaborate on innovative productions. Recently they were awarded a 2008 Mary L. Nohl Fund Fellowship to continue working on their innovative film style involving animation, a "green screen," and a feature length film instead of a short video. Together they have worked with the Sundance Channel on The Ice Cream Social and a music video, Zombie Killer, for the band Leslie & the Lys. One of their winning submissions, What, What (In the Butt) runs on YouTube reaching thousands of people worldwide and was also featured on a South Park episode for television. Their feature length film for the Fall 2009 Nohl Fellowship Winners Exhibition currently in production, Hamlet A.D.D., will feature modern technology to further their creative concept of blurring art and entertainment.

Q: Where does the story line take the audience in Hamlet A.D.D.?

A: This is hard to explain but we're condensing Hamlet and making it a comedy, lighthearted, where the film pokes fun at the story. It will combine live action characters with animated ones, and use much of the original [Shakespeare's] dialogue.

Q: This certainly appears to be a different point of view. What else can you tell us about the story?

A: The beginning of the film is set in 1602 and then it travels into the distant future, almost like sci-fi. And the ADD, we're suggesting instead of Hamlet being tormented, he's distracted with Attention Deficit Disorder.

Q: What production techniques will you use?

A: Everyone [each actor] is shot singularly. And there will be a "green screen," no built sets. The computer generates virtual sets where everything is then combined during production. So the characters will appear distracted, not necessarily talking directly to one another, which is what we are going for. Then the sets, animation, and cartoon characters are added later.

Q: Do you define this as art, entertainment or both?

A: This is a cross between art and entertainment, and we want to blur the lines between art and entertainment. Perhaps similar to dreams or human thoughts. And this technology makes film more affordable. Actually Shakespeare did the same thing%u23AFhe needed to make art and something people would watch, so he could live.

Q: Will this be distributed on YouTube or at the theater on a big screen?

A: We're not sure. You can potentially make more money on YouTube and have more access to people who will watch it. YouTube is now high definition so it makes the images better and the Internet is booming. But a feature length film would have to be put on in segments or as a series.

A: But it's a whole interesting trade-off. More people could potentially watch the film on the Internet, but we'll try to get Hamlet A.D.D into film festivals. You need to decide what's your idea and who's your audience. We're rooted in experimental film but exploring what hasn't been done before.