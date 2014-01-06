January Calls For Art

Just because most of us are bound to abandon our New Years resolutions round about Valentine’s Day doesn’t mean they are not worth making. The proverbial ‘they’ says that it takes about three weeks to form a habit. Supposing that is true, one doesn’t need to be resolved to her resolutions for long before they become second nature. But things may be a bit easier if, instead of your resolution involving a trip to the gym at 5:45 every morning, you’re determined to follow your dream of being an artist.

Here are three calls for art submissions that may interest all you artists manqué out there…

The Walker’s Point Center for the Arts is soliciting submissions for its new Art Market, a venue to display and sell art for under $100. From January 10-20, the WCPA asks its members to pass along their finest 2D and 3D works for review. For the nitty-gritty particulars, visit their website.

Until January 28, the Charles Allis Art Museum is accepting entries for its biennial juried art exhibition, FORWARD 2014: A Survey of Wisconsin Art Now . Cash prizes (with one stretching into four figures) will buttress the bank accounts of a few lucky and talented artists. The details can be found here.

Finally, Villa Bellezza Winery in Pepin, WI is in the market for wine and food-related art for an exhibition opening in late February or early March. The winery urges applicants to plan on attending the opening in order to shake the hands and kiss the babies of the adoring public. The submission deadline is January 30, and more information can be found here.