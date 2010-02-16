January's Winter Gallery Night and Day

Winter Gallery Night 2010: While the temperatures may dip below thirty degrees, Milwaukee's galleries open their doors to warm the souls of the city's art enthusiasts on January 15th and 16th. The quarterly Friday and Saturday event provides multiple venues that entice the viewer from their cozy abodes with an artistic array that displays multiple diverse mediums to appreciate. These galleries represent several unique experiences to explore and enjoy.

1. VP Group and Fine Art Photography Gallery: International award winning photographer David Burnett, who traveled with the Obama campaign, visits Milwaukee at the gallery in the P.H. Dye Building to showcase his personal prints from his new book Soul Rebel: An Intimate Portrait of Bob Marley. The city will enjoy the opportunity to discuss the iconic Marley with Burnett while this appearance marks his availability to sign the coffee table books with this intimate photographic essay. Extended hours on Friday and Saturday night until 10:00 p.m. offer double the time to access this acclaimed photographer and his work.

2. Portrait Society Gallery: Debra Brehmer's gallery on the fifth floor of the Marshall building presents recent Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design graduate and winner of Tory Folliard's 3rd Senior Student "Gallery Competition," Boris Ostrerov. Gallery A features these black on white studies, ink on paper to exhibit his new works. Gallery B displays an intriguing installation titled “The White Chapel,” a collaboration between artist, curator and welder. This new 'art building' invites the city to experience personal rites and rituals during the snowy weekends after the opening of the exhibit. Friday, 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday afternoon.

3. Intercontinental Hotel: Inside the hotel's Gallery M, immediately adjacent to the atrium and The Rep theater complex, guests will have the opportunity to vote for the Pfister Hotel's new Artist In Residence premiered by Reginald Baylor. Free appetizers along with a cash bar will toast the exhibitions from the nominees that include Bridget Griffith Evans and Katie Musloff. Painters and photographers show their works on Friday evening, 5:00 until 10:00 p.m.

4. Tory Folliard Gallery: The prestigious city gallery in the Historic Third Ward inaugurates three artists to start 2010 Gallery Night in the exhibition “Introductions.” Sofia Arnold and Paula Swaydan Grebel display paintings alongside the photographs of Nick Olson that presents this exciting trio of creative personas to Milwaukee. An opening reception on Friday evening, 5:00 to 9:00 p.m.

5. J. W. Lawson Fine Art: This singular gallery owner opens his working studio, The War Room, for one night only on Friday, to exhibit his new work titled "50/2009 New Prints" gleaned from his photographic travels around the United States. His now gallery/studio located on 414 East Homer hosts food and fun at his party on the 15th beginning at 6:00 pm.

6. Milwaukee Art Museum: The MAM focuses on ecological and earth friendly design at "MAM After Dark: Greener" this Friday, the 15th. Highlighting their “Green Furniture” exhibition on the lower level, the museum coordinates a recyclable fashion show together with DJ music. For those who appreciate the late hours, the event runs from 5:00 p.m. until midnight.

7. Landmark Gallery: For those art lovers who only have Sunday to explore, an expansive art show featuring oil paintings from 250 international and national artists exhibits in this often overlooked gallery at 231 North 76th Street. The exclusive three-day exhibition showcases multiple genres, landscape to seascape, abstract to still life, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 12:00 to 5:00 p.m.