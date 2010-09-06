John J. Korom @ Gallery 2622

John J. Korom envisioned Gallery 2622 to showcase Westside Milwaukee art. Located at 2622 North Wauwatosa Avenue, the renovated building doubles as office space for his creative commercial architectural photography. When Korom works or holds business meetings, the surrounding art inspires his own day to day environment and allows him the ability to promote both new and established artists on the gallery's First Fridays. These monthly evening events held from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. offer a new exhibition in a variety of mediums for the community to experience.

This September Korom presents his own work in lieu of an artist who suddenly cancelled in an exhibition titled “Highway and Hedges Ministries to Film Noir Portraits.” The Labor Day weekend opening reception featured Korom's prints that highlight three photographic processes: silver gelatin prints, C-Prints or light jet prints, and ink jet prints. The exhibition provides fine examples of three photographic styles together with their separate techniques.

Korom's silver gelatin prints require the old-fashioned hand processing from film developed in a dark room. These photographs capture Milwaukee street minister Sam Jones for the 1998 coffee table photographic essay, Sunday inAmerica. The Zondervan book invited 75 national photographers to submit work. With great enthusiasm, Korom had been chosen from this region and began his own camera study of the street ministires. His series of black and white selections that were published from the project enhance the finished book in illustrating how faith "looks" throughout the country in the late 20th century.

The second gallery wall displays light jet prints with nine film noir portraits that use “hot Hollywood lighting," which Korom describes as “continuous hot lights where you shape and manipulate the light” even though these portraits were taken with a digital camera. Korom worked for 17 years at Pohlman Studios before the digital era and acquired expertise in a variety of techniques that allows him to use this combination of technologies. Elegant black and white photographs recalling the 1940's German Expression and American movie genres impart Korom's friends and family with an urbane presence. Jim Shields, president of a prominent architectural firm, and Korom's daughter hold two places in the gallery, examples of what Korom enjoys when not shooting architectural subjects.

Ink jets prints define Korom's ten commercial photographs that includes Milwaukee's St. John's Basilica, Mequon's St. Boniface and the Kilbourn Towers, all portrayed from diverse perspectives. These digital color photographs, artistic along with being marketable, allow him the luxury of hosting the First Friday exhibitions and events to encourage the community to participate with him in appreciating the city's art.

While this current exhibition closes September 28, Korom's next big project at the gallery opens November 5. Gallery 2622 will be hosting a Silent Art Auction to benefit the urban private educational institution, Mount Olive Lutheran School. Korom has placed a call for artwork to be donated to this cause along with selections from the House of Correction Inmate Art that he exhibited earlier this spring to help benefit the school. The silent auction runs from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m. that evening when plenty of food and fun will entertainin any guest attending the fundraiser.

Guidelines and details for donating art are available by calling Gallery 2622, 414.257.2622 (deadline for submissions is October 31) or going online at Gallery2622@gmail.com and www.gallery2622.blogspot.com. Put one of these First Friday Gallery openings on your list of art events to do this coming fall. Then congratulate Korom on combining creative business and pleasure that contributes to exploring Milwaukee's art scene each and every month.