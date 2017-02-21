John Michael Kohler Arts Center takes 'The Road Less Travelled'

× Expand Loy Bowlin's Beautiful Holy Jewel Home

In 1966, the magnificent Italianate mansion commissioned by John Michael Kohler for his family was donated as a multi-arts center, beginning a 50-year mission of generating creative exchange between artists and the public. To celebrate its storied history and to kick off its 50th anniversary exhibition series, the John Michael Kohler Arts Center is throwing an opening night party on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 7-10 p.m. The party ($15 in advance, $25 at the door, members free) features a performance by songwriters Jim White and Paul Fonfara and complimentary appetizers.

Since JMKAC is known as the world’s leading center for art-environments, its yearlong exhibition series, “The Road Less Travelled," will present 17 art-environments from the institution’s collection and incorporate new writing and works of art produced by scholars, curators, musicians and theorists from across disciplines. Those who attend the opening night party will have the opportunity to view the Rhinestone Cowboy house (aka Loy Bowlin’s Beautiful Holy Jewel Home ), Emery Blagdon’s Healing Machine , elements of Door County artist Albert Zahn’s Bird’s Park and a presentation of sculptures from Nek Chand’s Rock Garden of Chandigarh in India.

“What Was Always Yours and Never Lost: Indigenous Experimental Film"

Haggerty Museum of Art

530 N. 13th St.

A program of short films curated by Sky Hopinka—Milwaukee-based filmmaker and member of the Ho-Chunk Nation—will be screened at Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23. The films cover a broad range of topics dealing with indigeneity and identity in light of colonial history and the reductive tendencies of anthropology and ethnography. The screening is free and open to the public. The films include mature content.

Parkside National Small Print Exhibition

Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities

900 Wood Road, Kenosha

For the past 30 years, the Parkside National Small Print Exhibition, held at UW-Parkside, has displayed exemplary small-format original prints from artists nationwide. This year’s exhibition features 96 prints by artists hailing from 31 states and showcases a range of printmaking techniques from traditional hand-pulled styles to contemporary digital works. A public reception will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, during which the jury will announce the exhibition works to be purchased for the university’s small print collection.