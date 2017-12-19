'Joseph Mougel: Still Rivert' at Lynden Sculpture Garden

× Expand Photo credit: Joseph Mougel

“Still River” is the second of two site-specific performances conceived and executed by Joseph Mougel, local multimedia artist currently serving as the head of the Photography and Imaging area of UWM’s Peck School of the Arts. The performance investigates the ways that manual labor transforms the brute fact of nature into distinctly human spaces. Mougel uses these transformed environments as the stage for performances that give further contour to the singularities of a particular place. The one-time performance of “Joseph Mougel: Still River” takes place over nine hours on Thursday, Dec. 21, from 7:19 a.m. through 4:20 p.m.