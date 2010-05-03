Juan Chawuk Connects With Latino Arts Gallery

×

Latino Arts Inc.continually strives to provide Milwaukeewith the artwork of acclaimed Latin artists. In keeping with that mission, thecurrent exhibit “Coexistencia en Chiapas y Aqui” brings painter, photographerand sculptor Juan Chawuk from Chiapas, Mexico, to Milwaukeewith a sponsorship by the National Museum of Mexican Art. At thein the United Community Center (1028 S. Ninth St.), Chawuk presents a substantial showof more than 20 paintings, 14 photographs and two sculptures, including severalwith mixed-media applications.

Through his artwork,Chawuk intends to “connect” the people in Chiapas,who have fewer material possessions, with U.S. citizens, who have moretechnological advancements. Numerous images portray Chawuk’s belief in anunseen cosmic energy and universal consciousness that lies within each person,regardless of birthplace, culture or upbringing. The predominate blues andgreens in his artwork symbolize the profound, infinite energy that he believescoexists with nature.





An interactiveinstallation titled La Vida (The Life)covers the gallery wall and floor with an immense canvas. Displaying waves ofblue sea and sky where human figures float above the background, each figure inthe painting connects to an energy source through a cord, similar to anumbilical cord. Viewers are invited to step on the floor canvas, “connect”themselves to one of the vibrant cords coming from the installation and capturethis connection on film. This verifies the individual’s “freedom to fly aboveany preconceived beliefs locked inside the individual person,” creating a scenewhere everyone enjoys a collective imagination and inspiration.





Another largepainting pays homage to Botticelli’s TheBirth of Venus. Chawuk envisions a huge seashell as a time machine where anolder, wiser nude with flowing silver hair arrives on shore in The Time Triumph.His painting encourages viewers to reflect on age as eternallybeautiful, a natural process to be welcomed, because everyone in all culturesexperiences growing older.





At a reception from5 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 14, Chawuk will talk about his belief that “thehuman being needs to go beyond religion and physical matter to find the higherenergy that is necessary to connect us all.” At 7:30 p.m., the ensemble LaCatrina Quartet, which has performed at Carnegie Hall, will complete theevening with classical and Latin music.