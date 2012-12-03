The Jury is in at Walker’s Point

The Coalition of Photographic Arts was founded in Milwaukee, yet it extends its reach throughout the Great Lakes region to encourage the best in fine art photography. “CoPA’s 6th Annual Midwest Juried Photo Exhibition” will be hosted this month at Walker’s Point Center for the Arts.

For this year’s exhibit, Museum of Wisconsin Art Assistant Director Graeme Reid and independent curator Annemarie Sawkins blind juried more than 200 prints before winnowing the entries to approximately 40. This collection represents more than 20 artists including such familiar Wisconsin names as Timothy Abler, Tom Dent, Vicki Reed, Sara Risley and William Zuback.

Each artist submitted several thumbnails to jurors Reid and Sawkins, who studied each photo for its significant design elements: composition, use of color or black and white, artistic format and tone. Reid believes the exhibit is enhanced by choosing images that develop an intellectual concept or a series of prints that focuses on a connected body of work. “Choosing the prize winners was a tough decision,” Reid explained. “Ultimately, you need to justify your choices, why the photo is a really a good image.”

Reid gives a gallery talk to discuss the jury process with the competition’s award ceremonies to follow at the exhibition opening, 5-9 p.m., Dec. 7. The Walker’s Point Center for the Arts also began its own juried competition this fall, “Featured Members Exhibits.” It’s on display in the center’s foyer through Jan. 4.

Visual Art Happenings

“End of the World”

Dominion Gallery

804 E. Wright

Milwaukee artist Tony Busalacchi constructs eclectic assemblages from found and recycled objects in his solo exhibition, Dec. 7-Jan. 29. A reception will be held 7 p.m. Dec. 21.

“Digital World: Arts & Technology Night”

Kenilworth Square

1925 E. Kenilworth Place

This one night only event presents work in installation, painting, sculpture and video by UW-Milwaukee students exploring how technology impacts everyday culture, 6-9 p.m. Dec. 12.

Marshall Arts Building Holiday Event

Marshall Building

207 E. Buffalo St.

Five floors of galleries and studios feature new exhibitions and art for giving on this special weekend event, 5-9 p.m., Dec. 7 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 8.