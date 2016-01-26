Keith Lemley and the Transformative Power of Neon Light

A study of casino design offers a master class in techniques of psychological manipulation. Labyrinthine layouts leave you lost with nothing to do but continue gambling. The absence of windows and clocks subtly suggests we not concern ourselves with the time. Low, mellow lights pacify the passions stirred by high-stakes and near-wins while ubiquitous neon ornamentations intoxicate as effectively as the free drinks that are never more than an arm’s length away.

However, the magic of neon light can serve less devious ends, as in the celebrated work of contemporary artist Keith Lemley. In his own words, Lemley’s neon light installations are “about seeing the unseen—the invisible presence which exists in our minds and surrounds all objects, experiences and memories.” To render the invisible visible, Lemley draws on wide-ranging influences, including rave culture and geometric theories of the universe’s order. In “Infinite Order,” a solo show running Jan. 25-Feb. 26, Lemley has embellished UW-Milwaukee’s Union Art Gallery with white LED tubes specially situated to transform the viewer’s experience of the gallery’s architecture.

“Imagine”

Plymouth Arts Center, Plymouth

520 East Mill St.

“Imagine a pile of 1,000 puzzle pieces in front of you, and all of them are white,” says Christine Alfery, describing her experience of making art. “I have discovered over the years that the pieces of the puzzle fit together—not by size, shape and color but because they are an extension of who I am, my individualism.” The contemporary abstract expressionist painter who works out of Lac du Flambeau, Wis., has a solo show of colorful canvasses on display at the Plymouth Arts Center from Jan. 29-March 11. The public is invited to meet Alfery during an opening night reception from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Scholastic Art Awards: Wisconsin Exhibition

Milwaukee Art Museum

700 N. Art Museum Drive

Since 1976, students grades 7-12 have submitted works to a jury of prominent artists, art educators and museum professionals for the annual Scholastic Art Awards. From more than 2,000 entries, the jury has selected approximately 300 works representing 17 categories, including contemporary mediums such as comic art, computer art and graphic design. The Milwaukee Art Museum is hosting an exhibition of the works in its Schroeder Galleria from Jan. 30-March 13. The show will be the subject of gallery talks on Feb. 13 and 28 at 1:30 p.m.