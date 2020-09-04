Kenosha Transforms Itself Into an Art Gallery for Social Change

On Sunday Aug. 23 Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back by Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey. In the aftermath, two days later Kyle Rittenhouse traveled from his home in Antioch, Ill. to Kenosha where he shot and killed two protesters, Anthony M. Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum and injured another, Gaige Grosskreutz.

Amid the chaos and destruction, Kenosha has bloomed into a plywood and paint gallery for social justice. Citizens found ways to send a positive message and pave the wave for change. Here is a photo gallery of some of their murals.