Kohler Arts Center’s ‘Celebration of Humor’

×

On Sunday, June 27, Sheboygan's John Michael Kohler Arts Center (JMKAC)presents “A Celebration of Humor,” an event that kicks off its summer seriestitled “A Sense of Humor.” More than 20 artists provide provocative, satiricaland/or witty approaches to art. Multiple mediums were chosen specifically tobring a smile to the face, and each piece warrants an up-close viewing to fullyappreciate a particular artist's humor.

In the main gallery,Massachusetts'Jeffu Warmouth presents SuperJEFFUMarket,an installationdisplaying more than2,000 canned products that illustrate his personal foibles. Stacked on shelvesare brand names like “Crushed Hearts” and “Unresolved Guilt.” California's Jean Lowe works in paintedpapier-mâche to create The Loneliness Clinic Waiting Room.Uncomfortable chairs and magazine racks stocked with comical literature enhancethe anxiety realized in torturous waiting rooms.





Other exhibitionsthat heighten JMKAC's humorous theme include “Lynda Barry and Roz Chast: ComicReflections,” “Mads Lynnerup: Flip-Flop Ordinary” and “Michael Velliquette:Inner Beasts.” All may be viewed at “A Celebration of Humor” on June 27 from 11a.m-4 p.m., accompanied by gallery talks, workshops, refreshments and livemusic. “Laughter may be the best medicine,” says Senior Curator LeslieUmberger. “Everyone will find something that's funny.”





On the corner ofWater and Buffalo streets in the Historic ThirdWard, the Marshall Building will soon see a new façadeand interior presenting nearly 20 creative venues. The tentatively namedMarshall Building Arts Association Galleries are planning special events toshowcase their diverse galleries, artists' studios and art conservators andconsultants.





The lower levelhosts Bridget Griffith Evans' Bridget Paintsand the Milwaukee Potters Guild, home to ceramics classes andstudios. Luminosity Inc. and a new, currently unnamed co-op led by artistThomas Kovacich join them.





The main floorhouses local favorites Elaine Erickson Gallery and Grava Gallery, both of whichfeature distinctive Wisconsin artists. Therenowned Reginald Baylor Studio recently moved to a front location with astreet window, and newcomer Timo Gallery offers abstract and representationalwork.





The second floor ishome to a multitude of galleries and artists, including THE Fine Art Gallery,Gallery 218, Grotta & Co., Merge Gallery and individual artist ZinaMussmann.





On the fourth floor,conservator Cricket Harbeck complements the fifth floor and its longtimeconsultant, C.R. Davidson. The fifth floor also invites viewers to visit JimMoy Photography and John Grant Photography, as well as artist HelgaHilbert-Robinson. In the coming weeks, Gene Evans will move his studio spacenear the treasured Portrait Society Gallery, which regularly offers intriguingexhibitions.