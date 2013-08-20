Lake Country Arts

Since 2008, the Oconomowoc Arts Center has striven to serve the arts in Oconomowoc and the Lake Country region. Featuring several permanent artworks by prominent local artists, including a painting by the late Charles Dix, the facility provides a venue for the children of the Oconomowoc Area School District as well as community organizations.

For the third year, the center presents its Community Open House on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 6-8 p.m. The free event features tours of the facility, dance performances, visual art displays and music by the Beatles-inspired duo The Blackbirds. Picnic fare will be provided.

Visitors are invited to share their thoughts on what type of programming they would like to see in the future at the center and to speak to representatives from arts organizations including First Stage Children’s Theater, Hartland Music, Inc., To The Pointe Dance Company and many others. The Oconomowoc Area School District’s new superintendent, Roger Rindo, will also be available throughout the event for a meet-and-greet.

Join the party to enjoy some free art and contribute to a fun, informal community conversation. The center is located at 641 E. Forest St., Oconomowoc.

“August Free Drop-In For Art: Just One of the Family, Robots”

Racine Art Museum, Wustum Campus

2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine

This month, RAM’s free youth workshop revolves around that topic so near and dear to many children’s hearts—robots! Stop by to create an original artwork and check out the current displays in the gallery with your child Thursday, Aug. 22, from 2-4 p.m.

“MDA One Night Stand Art Auction”

Turner Hall Ballroom

1034 N. Fourth St.

Attend the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s fundraiser at Turner Hall on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 7-10 p.m. to bid on a painting co-created by acclaimed Harley-Davidson artist Matthew Hintz and 8-year-old MDA Ambassador Reagan Imhoff. The work features lots of Imhoff’s favorite shades of purple and depicts the 2013 Harley-Davidson Softail Breakout. One hundred signed prints will also be available for $150 each. To see more of Hintz’ paintings of Harleys, check out “Heavy Duty” at the Katie Gingrass Gallery through Sept. 18, 207 E. Buffalo St.

