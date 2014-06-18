Lakefront Festival Beats Summer by a Nose

According to the solstice, summer officially begins on June 21. According to the indecisiveness to which our thermometers have borne witness, one might argue that this beginning is only nominal. “To everything there is a season,” states the Book of Ecclesiastes and sings Pete Seeger, but if the turn, turn, turning of the weather has left you impatient—take heart!—at least festival season has arrived.

From Friday, June 20, through Sunday, June 22, the Lakefront Festival of Art will be held on the grounds of the Milwaukee Art Museum. The event celebrates “art, food, music and family fun,” supplying the first three so you can supply the fourth. Expect the standard fare for the little ones: face painters, jugglers, magicians, an art tent and live entertainment on the Children’s Stage. For adults, the Main Stage will be clamorous with flamenco, Americana, Latin, pop, The Milwaukee Mandolin Orchestra and other diverse sounds. Don’t forget to cool down and “rehydrate” in the wine or beer garden.

“Traditions”

Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts

N50 W5050 Portland Road, Cedarburg

Nothing says “traditional” like a quilt. The Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts’ exhibition “Traditions,” on display from June 25 through Oct. 12, brings together quilting’s past and present. The collection of Mary McElwain’s quilts and ephemera presents pieces that drew customers to Walworth, Wis., from 1912 through the Great Depression and after McElwain’s death in 1943 until the shop closed in 1960. In “Traditions Made Modern,” the winner of QuiltCon’s Best of Show award, Victoria Findlay Wolfe, reinvigorates the traditional double wedding ring pattern with distinctly contemporary colors and variations.

Closing Sale

Peltz Gallery

1119 E. Knapp St.

After 25 years, the East Side’s Peltz Gallery is shutting its doors. But the gallery is cleaning house before closing house. In preparation to hand over the keys to its 1885 Queen Anne Victorian home, Peltz will hold a closing sale from June 20-22. Expect liquidation prices on works by both regional and national artists including Mark Mulhern, Philip Pearlstein, Richard Haas, Sam Gilliam, William Weege, Eric Fischl, John Colt, Robert Stackhouse and Kara Walker.