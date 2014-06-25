Latino Arts has a Big Idea

×

For more than 25 years, Latino Arts, Inc. has been a beacon for Hispanic arts and culture in the greater Milwaukee area. While the non-profit organization has presented world-famous artists such as José Feliciano and Tito Puente, they also excel in arts education and youth development outreach programs that strive to develop the Felicianos and Puentes of the next generation.

“The Big Idea II: Making Connections” is the second annual art exhibition of works by Bruce-Guadalupe Community School students who participated in the ALMA Program. Avanzando Lectura y Matematicas pormedio a traves del Arte—or, if you no hablas Español : Advancing Literacy and Math Through the Arts—is a research project funded through the U.S. Department of Education that aims to improve literacy and math skills by incorporating standards-based arts into the learning process. The exhibition, opening June 26 at 5 p.m., demonstrates that ALMA’s big idea is paying off in a big way.

“The Big Idea II: Making Connections” is on display through Sept 26, in the Latino Arts Gallery, 1028 S. Ninth St., open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. for a $1 suggested donation.

“Ernesto Avila: Solo One Night Show”

Impala Lounge

701 E. Center St.

When graphic designer and painter Ernesto Avila moved back to Milwaukee it was not the same city he remembered. Not just because of the obvious changes that took place during his many years away, but because as the new owner of an HTC Thunderbolt smartphone, he now saw the city through the lens of its built-in camera. The 38 4-inch-by-6-inch photos on display at Riverwest’s Impala Lounge on June 29, from 6-10 p.m. are studies of the everyday objects that we Milwaukeeans tend to take for granted. Local DJs Joel Kriske, Todd Loferski and o.c.n. bio will spin.

11th Annual “Plein Air” Art Contest for Youth

Cedarburg Cultural Center

W62 N546 Washington Ave.

In this age of technological dependence, power chords have become umbilical chords and the parental refrain “Why don’t you go outside and get some fresh air?” is as timely as ever. The Cedarburg Cultural Center’s Plein Air Art Contest is an opportunity for youth ages 17 and under to unplug and artistically attend to Ozaukee County’s natural beauty. The CCC will exhibit the works beginning Friday, June 27, through August 9. Always free, the CCC is open Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday 12-4 p.m.