Legacy and Latitude in Art Collection

On July 12-13, the Marshall Building’s newest resident gallery, Timothy Cobb Fine Arts (TCFA), officially opens. Displaying 17th-21st-century paintings and decorative art objects from the United States, Europe and Asia, Cobb’s gallery also offers services including appraisal, installation, conservation, leasing and agency. The owner likewise purchases artworks and frames in any condition, and owns all artworks displayed, allowing him great flexibility in display and commercial choices.

In business since 1998—first in the Astor Hotel and then in Fox Point—TCFA is part of a family tradition of art collection dating back to 1885. Commenting on artworks on display by Cobb’s great-grandfather and his brother, the owner notes, “Every time I walk in the door, my ancestors come with me.”

Employing a European salon-style display approach, TCFA is a pocket of tranquility and taste in the midst of the bustling Third Ward. In addition to an art connoisseur, Cobb is also an orchestral conductor and has studied Zen meditation in Japan and the U.S. These influences permeate his gallery—from the musical arrangement of paintings, soothing ambient illumination and chocolate-colored walls to the expert lighting of artworks that allows viewers immediate and effortless access their native optic play. Attend the opening to take in a diverse selection from the collection.

TCFA is located in the lobby of the Marshall Building at 207 E. Buffalo St. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and any time by appointment (complimentary parking by appointment).

“Linda Wervey Vitamvas: Indigenous Transience Farewell/Feast Welcome”

Lynden Sculpture Garden

2145 W. Brown Deer Road

Join ceramicist and Lynden’s artist in residence, Linda Wervey Vitamvas, as she disassembles one installation and introduces the next. Working with locally dug clay, the artist explores the ways in which art objects constructed from minimally processed organic materials interact with an outdoor display space. Lynden visitors are invited to take home one of the bowls created for “Indigenous Transience” and view Wervey Vitamvas’ new collaboration with Kevin Giese—an array of vessels displayed on the edge of the pond like the vestiges of a long-ago feast, Saturday, July 6, 2-5 p.m.