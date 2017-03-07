Local Art Collectors Showcase Treasures in 'Milwaukee Collects'

Last week, an auction of 19th- and 20th-century paintings at Sotheby’s put to rest fears about the art market in the age of President Donald Trump. Modern movements such as Impressionism, Symbolism and Surrealism did especially brisk business, with Gustav Klimt’s Bauerngarten (Blumengarten) (1907) changing hands for $59 million—one of the highest prices ever paid for art in a European auction.

But I’m preaching to the choir since, as a new exhibition at the Milwaukee Art Museum reminds us, “Milwaukee Collects." On display from March 10 through May 21, the exhibition presents rarely seen and newly discovered works as well as art from celebrated local collections. The breadth of Milwaukee collectors’ interests is made clear by the exhibition, which includes early American and Impressionist painting, contemporary sculpture, modern photography, French posters and Art Deco designs by hallowed artists including Roy Lichtenstein, Ed Ruscha and Jules Cherét.

“What Remains is Dust: A Meditation on Objects and Memory" and “Vanitas Educativa"

H.F. Johnson Gallery

2001 Alford Park Drive

Two new installations by artist Rebecca Keller open with a reception from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 12 at Carthage College’s H.F. Johnson Gallery of Art. “What Remains is Dust: A Meditation on Objects and Memory" is a multisensory installation that was inspired by Keller’s experiences of death in her family. “Vanitas Educativa" offers timely reflections on education and those, like Keller, who teach at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and who dedicate themselves to the demanding task of teaching. The exhibition runs through April 6, but the gallery will be closed March 20-26 for spring break.

“Visiones e Historia: Mayan Paintings from Guatemala"

Latino Arts

1028 S. Ninth St.

“Visiones e Historia: Mayan Paintings from Guatemala" presents paintings by two contemporary Mayan artists from Guatemala, Paula Nicho Cumez and Pedro Rafaél González Chavajay, whose work bears the marks of modern art as well as Guatemalan folklore and tradition. Following the exhibition’s opening at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 10, there will be a performance by Proyecto Bembe, a youth ensemble that cultivates leadership, self-respect and cultural identity through the exploration of Afro-Latino musical culture. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m.