Lynden Gardens Celebrates Winter Art

×

The Lynden Sculpture Gardenfinds artistic benefits in Milwaukee’s chilly weather.Jessica Meuninck-Ganger and NathanielStern return from a trip to South Africa to present their exhibition “Surfacing”(on display Feb. 3-March 24 in the Lynden’s indoor gallery). The gifted duo’sunique artwork consists of two-dimensional prints overlaid on continuous loopvideos contained within frames. In the spirit of offering viewers multipleglimpses into the artists’ process, the gallery also includes drawings thatpreceded the prints appearing in the finished videos.On Saturday, Feb. 9 at theLynden’s Third Annual Winter Carnival, the pair of artists will create anotherinstallation—this time using the Lynden’s porch windows. Drawings will beplaced directly on the windows and also on fabric panels so they flutter fromthe top sills. In this project, two- and three-dimensional drawings engage theviewer’s perspective. Interior and exterior images are juxtaposed when theviewer looks through the semi-transparent artworks to the modern sculptures inthe park beyond.Lynden’s Winter Carnivalpresents several other artists to honor the season. Alec Regan and BrittanyEllenz (members of the artists’ collective American Fantasy Classics) willcollaborate with artist Amanda Browder for a TBD exhibition. Meanwhile, currentLynden resident artist Ashley Janke has created an exterior, 8-by-10 foot,roofless gallery space (the “nAbr Gallery”) located near the pond; this spacewill be utilized by Minneapolis artist Andy Sturdevant for his participatoryexhibition, “Gathered from Various Other Reliable Sources.”Indoors in the studio space,families are invited to make wool felt marbles or candles and then “paint thepond” outside. However frigid the city’s temperatures could be this month, theLynden’s Winter Carnival celebrates an entire day of art on Feb. 9 from 10a.m.-4 p.m.

ArtHappenings

“Modern Rookwood: 1918-1933”

2220 N. Terrace Ave.

This new exhibition featuresapproximately 30 vessels made by the Rookwood Pottery Company, which wasfounded in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1880 and produced some of the finest art potteryin the country throughout the Great Depression. It opens Friday, Feb. 8 with areception from 6:30-8:30 p.m.