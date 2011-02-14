Lynden Sculpture Garden Mixes Fire and Snow

Two opposing elements merge at the Lynden Sculpture Garden on Feb. 26, as an upcoming art exhibition examines fire and the Winter Carnival highlights works of snow.

In the exhibition “Inside/Outside: Shana McCaw and Brent Budsberg,” former Mary L. Nohl Fellowship winners Shana McCaw and Brent Budsberg explore diminutive handcrafted houses and structures in narrative settings that require a suspension of disbelief. Their current works lean toward structures under distress, particularly through combustion and decay.

Inside, the two artists will showcase large-scale photography revealing houses in distress. A surprise installation, as yet undecided, may find its way to the gallery’s fireplace.

Outside in the gardens, during a 4:30-6:30 p.m. opening reception, the duo will create a small house foundation to be placed near the pond. A trench filled with coal will outline the approximately 25-by-25-foot square; later, near sunset, it will be ignited to illuminate the grounds. Afterward, only the ashes will remain.

Preceding the “Inside/Outside” opening, the Winter Carnival will take place 10 a.m.-4 p.m. that same day, Feb. 26. Artist John Riepenhoff will oversee the public art project “The Pond Is Our Canvas,” in which participants will be invited to paint on the ice and snow.

Twenty Milwaukee artists will participate in an all-day snow sculpture competition throughout the gardens. Awards will be given late that afternoon. Patrons can huddle inside the Bradley home to warm up during the event, which should be fun for the entire family.

The day’s festivities require a $9 general admission fee ($15 for a family pass); members and children under 6 get in free.

Art Happenings

“Hidden Agenda: ARTiculating the Unspeakable”

Mount Mary College

2900 N. Menomonee River Parkway

An upcoming exhibition explores art and healing with an installation and retrospective by Carol Chase Bjerke, who presents artwork inspired by her life as a cancer patient and survivor. Bjerke attends the opening reception in the Marian Gallery from 2-4 p.m. Feb. 20.

“Caggio: An Art Experiment”

Caggio

918 E. Brady St.

Artists Kayla Koeune and Erica Jane Huntzinger exhibit their figurative works on paper and abstract paintings in an exhibition that continues through March 21. The opening reception takes place 5-10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, with appetizers by BelAir Cantina.