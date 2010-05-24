The Lynden Sculpture Garden Reveals the Art of Harry and Peg Bradley

×

Harry and Peg Bradley’s private world opens to Milwaukee with greatcelebration on May 30. Their personal retreat and 40 acre sculpture gallery renamedthe Lynden Sculpture Garden will be permanently available to the public onWednesdays, from 10 a.m. to dusk, and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

The opening includes the cape cod farmhouse designedby Wilson Uihlein that the Bradley’s originally lived in, all renovated withgreen sensibility and sustainability. On the house’s second floor, a hugeclassroom will offer year-round educational programs and summer camps currentlyin the planning stages. Original Bradleyfurniture will be restored to the dining room while the living room eventually willshowcase art though rotating exhibitions. A grand, two-way fireplace from thismain room warms the connecting screen porch and adjacent terrace. Already thesevintage spaces may be rented for smaller special events, especially when thekitchen has been refitted with catering quality equipment.





Most spectacular are the grounds Harry designed torecall English country and botanical gardens where Peg installed the monumentalsculptures she collected during the years 1962-1978. The 50 sculptures thecouple purchased include works by Alexander Archipenko, Barbara Hepworth, HenryMoore and Isamu Noguchi, to name only a few of the illustrious artists.Visitors will be free to reflect on these impressive treasures, spreadingblankets nearby for reading in their shadows.





Also on site above the estate’s renovated barn, afurnished apartment waits for the first artist in residence that ExecutiveDirector Polly Morris foresees establishing in time. She envisions an artistwho will live and contribute to the community at large, assisting with thenumerous cultural events Morris expects to unfold when Lynden grows.





Additionally, Morris eagerly anticipates theopportunity to invite temporary and traveling exhibitions to Lynden’s gardensthroughout the year. Recently a call for proposals from local artists wasinitiated for the first exhibit, “Inside/Outside.”



For the garden’s May 30 grand opening,numerous special programs involving both visual and performance are scheduled. WildSpace Dance Company will commemorate the event with a unique presentation whilechamber music entertains through out the afternoon. Near the newly constructedrain garden, a large parking lot and picnic area provides great spaces allowingvisitors to appreciate the Bradley’s aesthetic foresight and philanthropy.





Finally open to public, the Bradley estate honorsHarry and Peg, a legacy poignantly remembered by their initials carved into twohearts with an arrow through them on the living room’s fireplace bench. On theopposite corner of the bench, the carvings etch the namesake, Lynden, and the date, 3-21-28.



After over 80 years, this expansivetribute to art and life becomes another remarkable gem for the city to cherish.Morris ecstatically claims about the LyndenGardens, “It’s a great opportunity to open somethingnew that’s rooted in the old%uFFFDtobe a major player in Milwaukee’sart community.”





The Lynden Sculpture Gardens at 2145 W. Brown Deer Roadopen May 30 from noon until 5 p.m. The five-dollar entrance fee may be usedtoward an annual membership.