Lynden Sculpture Garden's Upcoming Offerings

Jeanine Durning has been ‘inging’ since 2010. ‘Inging’? Let’s break it down. ‘Ing,’ of course, denotes the English language’s present progressive tense for actions that are present and ongoing. ‘Inging,’ then, would be the present and progressive activity of presently and progressively acting. Fitting then that Durning’s work is a hodgepodge performance piece involving spoken-word performance, dance and oral biography. Durning speaks incessantly but without rambling. Instead, jazz meets psychoanalysis as she free-associates while improvising discursive themes and variations. The two performances will take place at Lynden Sculpture Garden (2145 W. Brown Deer Road) at 7:30 p.m. on April 16 and 18 as part of the Alverno Presents series. Tickets are $20, scarce and purchasable at lyndensculpturegarden.org.

Patience and persistence are losing their status as virtues in our culture of immediate gratification. But Kyoung Ae Cho’s “One At A Time,” on display April 13-July 13, at Lynden Sculpture Garden, demonstrates that slowness and steadiness can still win you a race—or at least save you money on art supplies. M-a-r-k-i-n-g , for example, is a sculpture made from the artist’s hair, collected daily for almost two years. Whether collections of hair, leaves or flowers, Cho’s pieces concern “women, nature and science,” a theme that Lynden has been commissioning artists to explore artistically.

“get bEHIND the aRTS”

24 Locations Throughout Racine and Kenosha

One day. Two cities. Twenty-four locations. Forty-five studios. Eighty creatives. If the capitalization of “get bEHIND the aRTS” is perplexing, the concept isn’t. From 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday, April 13, take yourself on a self-guided tour of studios in Racine and Kenosha. Wander about as artists working in manifold mediums draw influence from the influx of visitors. The 16th Street Studios, Actor’s Craft acting studio, Jane Hobbs-Baldwin’s studio/home (designed by celebrated local architect, Hans Geyer) and the Kenosha Music Space (offering a sneak preview) are just a few of the locations whose doors will be open.

“RePurposed & ReImagined”

Woodson Art Museum

700 N. 12th St., Wausau

Good things come in threes. Case in point: on Saturday, April 12, three new “RePurposed & ReImagined” exhibitions will open at the Woodson Art Museum. Woe betide the itchy-fingered clothes horse who tries to swipe one of Nancy Judd’s couture frocks—crushed glass is one of the recycled materials she utilizes. The insect artistry of Jennifer Angus works with the magnificent symmetry found in the shapes of the oft-maligned creatures. “Salvage and Selvage” collects highlights from contemporary Midwestern textile art that incorporates uncommon materials such as candy wrappers and dryer sheets. Admission is always free and the exhibits close June 15.