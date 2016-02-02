Lynden Sculpture Garden’s Winter Carnival

The Lynden Sculpture Garden has made a pretense of the bleak season to hold a Winter Carnival on Saturday, Feb. 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The future is the family oriented event’s theme. Offerings include a cyborg fortune teller, an intergalactic carnival game, an inhabitable geodesic dome and art activities following suit with futuristic variations on familiar crafts such as making space-age kaleidoscopes (10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.) and transforming dip-candles into colorful candle rockets (12:30-4 p.m.). Architect and educator Aparna Datey will share insights from innovative 20th-century inventor Buckminster Fuller about force-distribution and 3D shapes (1:30-3 p.m.) by using toothpicks and mini marshmallows to explore the structural wonders of triangles and polygons.

No day at Lynden would be complete without an hour-long excursion on the 40-acre premises. At 10:30 a.m., Todd Johnson from Davey Tree Expert will give an overview of the tree species found at Lynden and how the unique morphologies of the Shagbark Hickory, European Beech, Bald Cypress, Dawn Redwood and other trees enhance Lynden’s landscape. Davey Tree Experts will also demonstrate the perilous practice of winter tree climbing (11:30 a.m.). General admission is $9 with family packages available for $20.

"MakeShift"

Betty Brinn Children's Museum

929 E. Wisconsin Ave.

On Thursday, Feb. 4 (6-9 p.m.), put the kids to bed early and head to the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum for MakeShift, an adults-only DIY evening. All the necessary supplies and instruction will be provided for mold making, embellishing poured concrete and working with a masonry saw, vinyl cutter and hand tools. Participants will return home with fruits from their labors as well as bellies full of milkshakes and snacks. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at bbcmkids.org.

"Oddsquisite"

Gallery 2622

2622 N. Wauwatosa Ave.

Gallery 2622’s first show of 2016 opens on “First Friday,” Feb. 5. New canvasses by Pop Surrealist Brad Krause comprise “Oddsquisite.” When he isn’t wielding a paintbrush, Krause works with digital media and ink and his experience as an animator and illustrator is evident in the cartoonish charm and professional precision of his paintings. A reception for “Oddsquisite” will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5.