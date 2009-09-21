Marilyn Annin’s Captivating ‘Materials Reconfigured’ at Villa Terrace Decorative Arts

×

Wisconsin painter, sculptor and seamstress MarilynAnnin presents statuesque steel forms wrapped in fabric at the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum (through Jan. 17,2010). The exhibit, “Marilyn Annin: Materials Reconfigured,” enlivens thestark-white second-floor gallery with Annin's artistic clothing collection.

Annin's life-size sculptures conceptualize spiritualcreatures void of their physical body. An observer might desire to inhabit oneand be enveloped in its aura. One moment the pieces capture a split second oftime, as if on “pause.” The next moment the pieces appear ready to step off theplatforms into “play” modeseveral are adorned with pointed toe shoes ready fordancing.

Annin's expert skill is revealed in sewingtechniques incorporating quilting, piecing and appliqué used in the exactingconstruction of these gowns. Every button shows a thread, each pop-top astitch, as these often-nontraditional embellishments are placed with carefulprecision across the various fabrics. The visual beauty of these garments callsfor an up-close study of every nuance of their creation in this continuallyevolving art form derived from a time-honored task.

The artist's new Torso Series meshes artisticmediums that feature hand-painted fabrics. Finished in weathered colors of red,black, gold and ivory, these breastplates gird a woman's heart imaginativelyand emotionally. Annin's creative allusions to femininity embody Greekmythology, with titles like AthenaRevealed, Mnemosyne Cloaked, Aphrodite Revisited and Persephone Cherished. For viewers, thearmor of these goddesses will affirm wisdom, purity, memory, love and eternalhope.

Annin's intriguing, complex gowns demand attentionon multiple levels. First, her process incorporates shape, construction andmaterial use that displays three-dimensional sculptures to fascinate theviewer. And second, the intelligent purpose of these pieces captivates the heartand mind to elevate femininity in an exquisite portrayal contrasting femalework, form and grace.

Annin willattend the opening reception on Wednesday, Sept. 23, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.