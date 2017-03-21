The Meaning of ‘Hyperphotographic’ at Museum of Wisconsin Art

“Tom Bamberger: Hyperphotographic" (March 25-May 21) is the first exhibition to be given the run of the three changing exhibition spaces of the Museum of Wisconsin Art. This is both a sign of the esteem in which Bamberger is held among the art cognoscenti as well as something of a curatorial necessity.

Over his nearly 40 years as a photographer, Bamberger has taken a lot of photographs (approximately 130 are included in the exhibition), some of which are unusually large, monumental even. Civil Twilight , for instance, is a 35-foot photograph that Bamberger captured using a GigaPan, the high-definition panoramic camera co-invented by NASA to take extremely detailed photographs of the surface of Mars. Bamberger creatively appropriates the technology with the result that Civil Twilight is a study of a day’s dying light, containing 45 minutes of time across its 35 feet.

Full disclosure: I contributed several essays to the exhibition catalogue for “Tom Bamberger: Hyperphotographic."

Spirit Faire/Dare To Be Aware Fair

Alverno College’s Sister Joel Read Conference Center

3400 S. 43rd St.

In the parlance of the youth, Dare to Be Aware Fair is about getting “woke." Stated differently, the Saturday, March 25 daylong event (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; $5) consists of more than 100 exhibitors and 14 workshops devoted to awareness, enlightenment, personal growth and successful living. Spirit Faire takes place concurrently with its Dare to Be Aware Fair. This event will feature an art exhibition of works solicited from artists of all stripes, to be silently auctioned for the mutual benefit of the artist, Spirit Faire and participating charities. True to the event’s theme, artists were encouraged to contribute works that “lift the spirits of the viewer."

“15 Minutes of Fame"

Preservation Hall

740 Lake Ave., Racine

Racine Artist Deb Marett recently completed “Famous," a suite of 13 portraits celebrating the unsung achievements of locals and thereby redefining common notions of fame. On Saturday, March 25, closing night of the exhibition, eight of Marett’s famous portrait subjects will give a series of TED-style talks discussing how their work allows them to live impactful lives. Speakers include former Project Runway contestant Timothy Westbrook, Conservation Education Manager of the Racine Zoo Aszya Summers, non-violent communication facilitator Olu Sijuwade and Racine poet Nick Demske. “15 Minutes of Fame" takes place at 6:30 p.m. There is a $5 suggested donation at the door.