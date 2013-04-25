Memories and Mementos Connect in Heirloom Exhibition

×

People fill their personal worlds withobjects

—

adornments, furnishings, garments, imagesand tools. Which objects will be passed along and valued in the future?

The Racine Art Museum’s new exhibition“Twenty-First Century Heirlooms” examines these questions along with theconcept of objects as heirlooms passed down and carried into another life wheretheir value can change. According to curator Lena Vigna, “Heirlooms can beobjects we use and love, connected to an idea or memory that questions whatwill ultimately last in the future.”

In this multi-media exhibit, more than 25artists investigate these concepts using drawings, fiber art, jewelry, papercutting, photography and even Legos. Artist emiko oye fashions jewelry modeledafter historical royal necklaces made from the classic plastic building blocks.Reinventing such objects in vernacular materials refigures their timelesslegacy as witty, yet still valuable artwork. Susan Myers recycles vintagesilver trays into elegant sculptures of the modern disposable take-outcontainers usually made from paper.

While Vigna stresses that the exhibitionposes only questions instead of definitive answers, she would like the viewerto contemplate what objects they value and why. RAM opens “Heirlooms” onSunday, April 28, with a reception planned for Friday, June 14, from 6-8 p.m.,and has scheduled a workshop with Mary Small, who founded the Society for thePrevention of Unfinished Needlepoint, on Saturday, June 15. For moreinformation, please visit ramart.org.

ArtHappenings

“First Annual DAC Invitational ArtsExhibition”

Delafield Arts Center

527 Milwaukee St., Delafield

The Delafield Art Center’s new executivedirector, painter Terrence Coffman, initiated an exhibition presentingestablished and emerging Wisconsin artists. Special events and gallery talksare scheduled through the end of June. Event details will be posted at delafieldartscenter.org.

“66th Annual Ozaukee Art Show”

Cedarburg Cultural Center

W62 N546 Washington Ave., Cedarburg

The center’s Columbia St. Mary’s Galleryfeatures more than 200 works of art, many for sale, from Ozaukee Countyprofessional artists and Cedarburg High School students, while CCC’s EastGallery displays the work of elementary school students. Catch the annualexhibition before it closes on April 28.

“Slow Art Day”

Haggerty Museum of Art

530 N. 13th St.