MIAD, Harley-Davidson Team Up for ‘Helmet Project’

The Harley-Davidson Museum transformed itsGarage exhibition space in a mere eight weeks for the opening of its firstfeature exhibit, “The Helmet Project,” on Oct. 23. Curatorial Director JimFricke partnered with students from the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design(MIAD) to produce stunning results in this multidisciplinary exhibit thatchallenges the concept of the helmet.

The exhibit explores the helmet’s historical contextin ancient cultures, its evolution as a defensive mechanism by various livingspecies and its application as armor for war, as well as the controversy aroundwearing helmets in modern sports. However, the exhibition’s premise begins withthe idea that humans need to protect their headsto prevent “cracking open the most crucial part of the functioning body.”

The juried artworks, all by MIAD students, explorethese ideas in industrial design drawings, installations and fine artsculptures integrated with artifacts from the museum’s archives. Actual clothand leather motorcycle headgear from the 1920s to the present day illustratesclothing represented in the museum’s vintage photographs.

Two woodcarvings display intricate detail in anunusual medium. Sarah Meadors’ entry, titled Backbone, fabricated from basswood and steel, creates a functionalheaddress that sits on the forehead while antler-like forms secure it over thefront of the shoulders. Similar to a tail that stretches down the back, theattached, precisely carved replica of vertebrae physically protects the fragilespinal cord housed inside. Claire Smith’s elegant Juliet cap interprets apetite feminine helmet exemplifying the frailty of nature and the human body.Her piece, Keepsake, portraysdelicate rose petals carved from cherry wood and stitched together with threadand hemp to create wearable art.

MIAD Interior Architecture Design students alsoshowcase their impressive talents. The winning entry for the concept inplanning the Garage space exhibition features the work of Amanda Koch, BradRitter and Jennifer Castillo, who successfully conceived, constructed andmanaged the massive project from the time MIAD’s semester began Sept. 2.Communication Design major Adrian Gilling used a razor blade to etch thedetails in three murals while Kt Schramm’s exhibition icon highlights theentrance and printed publications.

As this exhibit demonstrates, MIAD produces giftedstudents who positively impact Milwaukee’sculture and business environment. A successful collaboration between educationand community, “The Helmet Project” culminates an eight-week vision thatintegrates art and commerce, imagination and reality.

“The HelmetProject” continues until Nov. 8.