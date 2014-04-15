MIAD Seniors Bid Farewell with Exhibition

Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design’s seniors are about to be set loose into a harsh world. Arts budgets have endured a slashing worthy of a cheap horror film and, generally, the arts seem to be viewed as a pleasant, albeit dispensable, divertissement. But the “MIAD 2014 Senior Exhibition,” on view April 18 through May 10, makes a strong case that we should be patrons of instead of patronizing about the arts.

One of the recipients of the Alumni Thesis Exhibition Scholarship, Aaron Rourke, gives the lie to the charge that the arts are useless. When his 6-year-old daughter was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, Rourke put his industrial design training to work. The result is Echo , a device that extends the range of continuous glucose monitors and helps prevent hypoglycemia, or as it is also known, Death in Bed Syndrome.

On Wednesday, April 23, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., MIAD DEFINE will take place. The day holds senior presentations, discussions and TED-like talks. The “Senior Exhibition” is held throughout MIAD’s galleries.

Fifth Annual International PEEPS Artist Reception and Awards Ceremony

Racine Art Museum

441 Main St.

When it comes to Peeps, most of us are geeks (i.e. carnival performers celebrated for their, not so much ability, but willingness to bite the heads off live chickens). The artists on display at RAM’s PEEPS Art Exhibition have a more sophisticated relationship to the classic chick-shaped candies. The happy encounter of artistic ingenuity with an uncommon medium is sure to yield unique, not to mention delicious, works. On Thursday, April 17, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. attend the unveiling of the works and cast your vote for the “PEEPles’ Choice Award.” Tickets are $5.

Kenilworth Open Studios

Kenilworth Square East

1925 E. Kenilworth Place

All-you-can-eat buffets incline us to unprepossessing gluttony. Kenilworth’s open studio (Saturday, April 19, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.) is one event where it is permissible to make a pig of yourself. While the event holds more art than can be properly digested in three hours, it won’t leave you with a tummy ache. Sample a bit of the offerings of all 100+ artists spread over five floors. Live music, experimental films, improvisational dance and theater rehearsals are all on the menu. The event is free and open to the public.