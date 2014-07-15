A Midsummer’s Dream of an Art Festival

Sheboygan’s enduring claim to artistic fame is giving us The Chordettes—the mellifluous female vocal quartet of “Mr. Sandman” fame, which conquered the charts in 1954. These days, the John Michael Kohler Arts Center’s Midsummer Festival of the Arts keeps the city on the map, artistically speaking. The festival returns with 135 juried artists, to say nothing of live music, art workshops and a mess of local food vendors. Clear your calendars for the weekend of July 19 (10 a.m.-5 p.m.) and July 20 (10 a.m.-4 p.m.).

Most art festivals offer interactive activities, but rarely the innovative variety to be found at the Midsummer Festival. Where else can you create your own 3D totem sculpture out of foam-core shapes? Or, inspired by the ceramics in the Arts/Industry exhibition that is open and free during the festival, try your hand at casting and decorating your own vessel. Or benefit from the expert eye and steady hand of Arts/Industry artists at the clay play station. Give Mr. Sandman a rest; with the Midsummer Festival of the Arts the John Michael Kohler Arts Center has already brought us a dream.

Frankenstein-It

RedLine Milwaukee

N. Fourth St.

The magazine cutout montage is most commonly associated with ransom notes. But artist Randel Plowman is attempting to rehabilitate the medium with a “Frankenstein montage” workshop on Saturday, July 19, from 12-3 p.m. The idea is simple, but the possibilities are endless. Locate, extract and rearrange imagery found in magazines to silly or satirical effect. The workshop is $40 for an adult and $50 for an adult-child pair. Register before July 18, via email at redline.education@gmail.com or call 414-491-9088.

Art and Antics

Charles Allis Art Museum

1801 N. Prospect Ave.

Art and Antics. The name says it all. This family friendly function on Sunday, July 20, from 1-4 p.m. at the Charles Allis Art Museum begins with a tour of the historic mansion. With the parents sufficiently astonished by the building’s grandeur, the kids are let loose on a scavenger hunt. Then follows limerick writing, theater games, collaborative storytelling and art making. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children. Your RSVP is requested at RSVP@CAVTmuseums.org or 414-278-8295 ext. 5.