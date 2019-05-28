Milwaukee Art Museum Announces 2019-2020 Season

× Expand Photo credit: https://www.flickr.com/photos/infinitedecay/

The new exhibition season at the Milwaukee Art Museum begins Sept. 6, in the Herzfeld Center for Photography and Media Arts. “Portrait of Milwaukee” reveals a deep connection between the city of Milwaukee and its residents through photography. Presenting selections from the Museum’s permanent collection, as well as from local public and private collections, the exhibit shows a city of neighborhoods, small businesses, industry and architecture, bustling with people who call Milwaukee home. “Portrait of Milwaukee” will be on view through March 1, 2020.

The work of James Benning and Sharon Lockhart will also be on view in the Herzfeld Center Sept. 6-March 1, 2020, and again April 17-Aug. 2, 2020. This exhibition puts work by Milwaukee-born indie filmmaker and artist Benning in conversation with work by Lockhart who have often cited each other’s influence in the making of their own films.

Printmaking takes center stage on Oct. 4 with “Landfall Press: Five Decades of Printmaking” in the Bradley Family Gallery. On view until Feb. 9, 2020, the exhibition honors the 50th anniversary of the renowned printing and publishing company Landfall Press, founded in Chicago by master printer Jack Lemon. The Milwaukee Art Museum, as home to the Landfall Press archive, is the perfect place to explore this experimental and collaborative wellspring for hundreds of influential artists.

A selection of the most important paintings and sculptures from the Phillips Collection, America’s first museum of modern art, will be on view in “A Modern Vision: European Masterworks from The Phillips Collection.” From Nov. 15, 2019 to March 22, 2020, the exhibition will feature 50 masterworks by such towering figures of European modernism as Edouard Manet, Gustave Caillebotte, Claude Monet, Berthe Morisot, Vincent van Gogh, Paul Cézanne, Edgar Degas, Pierre Bonnard, Wassily Kandinsky, Amedeo Modigliani and Pablo Picasso.

“The Quilts of Pauline Parker” will present a selection of colorful quilts and wall hangings by artist Pauline Parker, who used fabric to portray narratives, often focusing on women. On view March 20-July 12, 2020, these rarely exhibited works can be appreciated both for their mastery of traditional quilting as an art form and for the ways they challenge the expectation of quilting as a form of personal, cultural and political expression.

“Susan Meiselas: Through a Woman’s Lens” features pictures by one of the most important American documentary-style photographers of our time is featured. A member of Magnum Photos since 1976, Meiselas seeks to bear witness to stories that raise provocative questions about the ethics of seeing. On view beginning April 17, 2020, the exhibition presents never-before-shown photographs on subjects from human rights and conflict to domestic violence that reflect her ongoing commitment to working and sharing the stories of women. Meiselas is the recipient of the 2019 Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize.

Opening May 15, 2020, the major international loan exhibition “Scandinavian Design and the United States, 1890-1980,” is the first to present the extensive design exchanges between the United States and the Nordic countries, bringing the details of a little-known chapter in American culture and history to light. Co-organized with the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), the exhibition explores a broad range of objects, including furniture, textiles, drawings, graphic design, lighting, silver, ceramics, glass, and product design, will be on view through Sept. 7, 2020.

MAM After Dark, Milwaukee’s artiest party, continues on one Friday evening each month for live music, dancing, drinks and art. On Sept. 20, visitors can party in celebration of Robert Indiana’s and Mark di Suvero’s September birthdays with classic games and cake. Admission is $12 in advance, $14 at the door and free for Museum Members. Additional themes:

At the Grand Unveiling on Sept. 5, the Museum will celebrate Robert Indiana’s The American LOVE (1966–99) sculpture, recently acquired for the collection, thanks to the support of an anonymous donor and the Greater Milwaukee Foundation. The red, white, and blue sculpture was previously on display during “Sculpture Milwaukee 2018” and will be installed in its new home, outdoors on the Museum’s East End. The community is invited to attend the unveiling of the sculpture at 7:30 p.m.

Exhibitions throughout 2019 are made possible by the Milwaukee Art Museum’s Visionaries including Debbie and Mark Attanasio, Donna and Donald Baumgartner, John and Murph Burke, Sheldon and Marianne Lubar, Joel and Caran Quadracci, Sue and Bud Selig and Jeff Yabuki and the Yabuki Family Foundation.