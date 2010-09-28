Milwaukee Art Museum Examines ‘European Design’

The Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) continues its mission of presenting exceptional art collections to the metro area with the fascinating exhibition “European Design Since 1985: Shaping the New Century.” The exhibit, which runs Oct. 9 through Jan. 9, 2011, examines objects from 1985 to 2005 and reflects on the ways in which recent design relates to art.

The diverse collection includes works by Le Corbusier and Philippe Starck as well as IKEA watering cans and Michael Graves merchandise for Target. Some pieces were created as unique works of art, while others enjoyed mass production. That divide is seen in the exhibition’s two categories: modernism and post-modernism.

In short, post-modernists believe in art for art’s sake, in designing an object for admiration. John Angelo Benson’s artwork Naked Confort appears to be a chair modeled after Le Corbusier’s Petit Confort, but the cushions are made from hay bales instead of leather. The piece survives as art. In contrast, modernism derives its context from the phrase “form follows function,” in which design links with industry to produce functional objects. One example is Jorge Pensi’s attractively designed and frequently used aluminum Toledo Stacking Chair, which is crafted for comfort and mass-production.

The exhibition further separates the objects into intriguing sub-categories. The Neo-Dada/Surreal pieces place more value on design than function, infusing objects with designs inspired by the Dadaist and surrealist art movements. Maarten Baas’ one-of-a-kind Your Best Kitchen Mate expresses this notion with biting wit. His lime-wood knife block is fashioned in the shape of a bald man’s head, into which the knives are inserted.

All ages will be able to appreciate these familiar objects, whether viewed as works of art, social statements or functional designs for daily living.

Two spectacular events are planned in collaboration with the “European Design” exhibition. At 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 18, international design expert Alberto Alessi will present a talk at the museum. From Nov. 18-21, the MAM presents “Art of the Table,” a weekend design competition for merchants in the area to create installations based on a designated gallery in the museum. A full schedule of events, gallery talks and programs is available at the MAM or on its website at www.mam.org.

Art Happenings

‘On and Off Capitol’

Vanguard Sculpture Services, 3374 W. Hopkins St.

Milwaukee’s IN:SITE has developed temporary public artworks along Capitol Drive from 27th to 35th streets. An opening celebration for the seven installations takes place Oct. 2 with a 2-3:30 p.m. reception and 3:30-4:30 p.m. artists’ tour.