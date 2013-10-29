Milwaukee Celebrates the Day of the Dead

The sexy-fication of Halloween was the final nail in the coffin: our late October holiday no longer bears a substantial relationship to its origin as Western Christianity’s celebration of the dearly departed, saints and martyrs. But Halloween’s sibling, the Day of the Dead (Día de los Muertos), is still a poignant remembrance of loved ones who have shuffled off their mortal coil.

There is nothing morbid about this brooding. Milwaukee’s observance of the Day of the Dead looks to the past to improve the future. Not only is the celebration a way of honoring the lives of those who have passed on, it is also an opportunity to address the violence that still plagues many local neighborhoods.

On Friday, Nov. 1, the Walker’s Point Center for the Arts sponsors the fourth annual Day of the Dead parade. From 3 p.m. until the parade begins at 5 p.m., participants will gather at the Walker Square Park Pavilion for face painting and crafts. From 5-7:30 p.m. at Latino Arts (1028 S. Ninth St.), traditional decorative altars known as ofrendas will be on display. The exhibition can be seen until Nov. 22.

“Kenosha Festival of Cartooning Mini-Fest”

Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.

Artworks Gallery, 5002 Sixth Ave.

From the understated perfection of “Peanuts” to the philosophical nuance of “Calvin and Hobbes,” cartoons help us cope with and laugh at the difficulties and disappointments of everyday life. On Saturday, Nov. 2, lovers of the funnies will gather for the Kenosha Festival of Cartooning Mini-Fest. Events include a drawing and caricature tutorial for kids aged 13-18, a master class for aspiring freelance cartoonists, a talk by acclaimed cartoonist Tom Richmond, and a portfolio review with a professional cartoonist. For details and event prices, visit kenoshacartoonfest.blogspot.com.

Lisa Koch Glass Sculptures

Ploch Art Gallery

19805 W. Capitol Drive

Giving the lie to the prejudice that artistic and scientific impulses are at odds, Lisa Koch uses her background in biochemistry to inform her glass sculptures. One gets the impression that her beautiful protuberances would be equally at home seen through the lens of a microscope. Whether you see the amorphous shapes as molecular forms or just clouds, Koch’s engaging manipulation of glass will please the eye. The exhibition runs from Nov. 2 through Dec. 22, and the artist will be on hand for a free reception on Nov. 22 from 6-7:30 p.m.