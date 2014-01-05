Milwaukee’s Art Educators Descend Upon Carroll University

Teachers deserve more recognition. Financial recognition, to be sure, but more than that. Peering through horn-rimmed glasses, clad in tweed, covered in chalk dust, they teach us everything from the kindergarten lesson of how to share to, years later, how to understand Kant’s categorical imperative as a philosophical demand to share. But, perhaps you are wondering: Besides bringing a shiny red apple to class, how can we show our teachers that we love them?

By organizing its drawing, photography, and printmaking show, Milwaukee Area Teachers of Art gives us an opportunity to acknowledge our educator’s creative prowess. Special thanks should also go to Carroll University, whose Paddock Bliss Gallery (120 N. East Ave., Waukesha) plays host to the annual exhibition. The celebration commences on Jan. 11, concludes on Feb. 8, and carouses through its midlife crisis with a reception on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 6-8 p.m. Save your milk money; visitations are free and open to the public.

“Enacting Acting”

Institute of Visual Arts at UW-Milwaukee (aka INOVA)

2155 N. Prospect Ave.

Our English term “person,” derives from the Latin term “persona,” denoting a mask that Roman actors wore during performances. Those ever-astute ancients realized that we human beings are always donning masks in our workaday lives. “All the world’s a stage,” as Shakespeare wrote, and to be alive is to be an actor. INOVA’s “Enacting Acting” investigates the actor’s craft through the collaborative film and video work of Robert Arndt, Vishal Jugdeo and Alix Pearlstein. The show gets underway with an opening reception on Thursday, Jan. 9, from 6-8 p.m. and struts and frets its hour about the stage until March 9. Admission is free.

“First Annual Community Recyclable Art Show”

Delafield Arts Center

527 Milwaukee St.

The Delafield Arts Center has solicited works for a “recyclable art show.” What they received is a veritable grab bag, since recyclable art can be interpreted as works that people are willing to recycle, pieces made of recyclable materials or as works built from recycled objects. In short, exactly what the show has to offer is unclear. But expect a charitable way to beautify your life, since all proceeds from the donated works will replenish the coffers of this tireless advocate for the arts. The short-lived event takes place on Friday, Jan. 10 from 6-9 p.m. and will be accompanied with live music courtesy of Spring City Recorder Consort.