Milwaukee's Art World Welcomes 2012

The past year saw expansive retrospectives honoring Wisconsin artists Ruth Grotenrath and Schomer Lichtner, treasures from a Chinese emperor and tributes to Frank Lloyd Wright's innovative architecture. And Reginald Baylor, a hometown artist who grew up being inspired by art museums, celebrated the placement of his painting <em>On Duty, Not Driving </em>in the permanent collections of the Milwaukee Art Museum.<br /><br />2012 presents another year to explore the city's rich, creative culture. This may be the year of Bernard Gilardi, a self-taught artist whose paintings remained hidden in his basement for 40 years. Art historian and Portrait Society Gallery owner Debra Brehmer showcased Gilardi's talent in 2011, and multiple museums will honor him in 2012.<br /><br />Beginning Jan. 6 in Appleton, Lawrence University's <strong>Wriston Art Center </strong>presents “Bernard Gilardi: A Private Iconography.” Brehmer delivers a lecture that day at 6 p.m. In West Bend, the <strong>Museum of Wisconsin Art</strong> will feature “Bernard Gilardi: Into the Light” at their main gallery on Jan. 11. A 1:30 p.m. reception takes place Jan. 22. Brehmer will also feature several of Gilardi's paintings in the <strong>Portrait Society</strong>'s Lounge for Milwaukee's winter Gallery Night on Jan. 20.<br /><br />Two well-known Milwaukee artists will also be highlighted in January. Fred Stonehouse opens the exhibition “Marschmeister” Jan. 7 at <strong>Tory Folliard Gallery</strong>. His wry depiction of rebellion and satirical wit continue to fascinate viewers.<br /><br />Anne Kingsbury, executive director of Woodland Pattern Book Center since 1979, comes to <strong>RedLine Milwaukee</strong> on Jan. 20. Kingsbury, a fiber artist and literary journalist, uses her masterful artwork to delve into the imagination with insight.<br /><br />Enjoy discovering where 2012 will take Milwaukee's art community.<strong><br /><br />Art Happenings</strong><br /><br />“Analog Adaptations” and “100 for $100 (or Less)” <p>BYO Studio Lounge</p> <p>2246 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.</p> <p>Fourteen UW-Milwaukee architectural students (“Analog Adaptations”) and more than a dozen local artists (“100 for $100 (or Less)”) make for two great exhibitions. While perusing, viewers can also enjoy seasonal cocktails. “Analog Adaptations” features full-scale prototypes and curious artifacts constructed from building materials to reflect inventive interiors. The other exhibition offers gifts (ranging in price from $5 to $100) made by Milwaukee artists. Both exhibits continue through Jan. 8.<br /><br />Dean Valadez: Our Plastic Visage and the Rainbow Machine Complex </p> <p>Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts</p> <p>19805 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield</p> <p>Milwaukee artist Dean Valadez constructs abstract images of futuristic worlds using acrylics, collage, paper and print in an exhibition that opens at the Ploch Art Gallery on Jan. 6. The center hosts an artist's dialogue and reception at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 27. </p> <p> </p>