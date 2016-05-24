Milwaukee’s ‘WATERMARKS’

Milwaukee abuts the fifth largest lake in the world, and if we’re comparing lakes that are entirely within a single country, Lake Michigan is the world’s largest. So it’s easy for Milwaukeeans to take water for granted. But the lakefront position of our city is as much a responsibility as a luxury. Earlier this year, Marquette University set up shop at the Global Water Center in Walker’s Point. Different departments share the space with the shared goal of bettering Milwaukee’s water. For instance, Marquette engineers are developing a speedy treatment process for cleaning sewer overflows during heavy rainfall.

Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art is also taking part in the interdisciplinary initiative with a city-wide public art project entitled “WATERMARKS: An Atlas of Water and the City of Milwaukee.” The idea to create an educational map about local water was developed by environmental artist Mary Miss. Once completed, the public can learn about Milwaukee water history and landmarks by clicking on interactive map pins. On Wednesday, June 1, from 3:30-5 p.m., Miss will share her plans for the project during a public conversation at the Global Water Center, 247 W. Freshwater Way. To register, contact Mary Dornfeld at 414-288-7290 or mary.dornfeld@marquette.edu.

“Nature in Three Parts”

Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum

2220 N. Terrace Ave.

“Nature in Three Parts” (June 2-Sept. 18) revolves around the work of local environmental artist Roy Staab, who has recently completed the Villa’s first-ever commissioned, site-specific installation, Shadow Dance . The installation will be contextualized with Suspended in Time, a photographic survey of Staab’s previous national and international installations. Staab has also curated an exhibition of works loaned from the collection of Jan Serr and John Shannon. An artist’s reception opens “Nature in Three Parts” from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, and a public debut takes place on Sunday, June 5 from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Levitt AMP Sheboygan Music Series

John Michael Kohler Arts Center Festival Green

N. Seventh Street and Wisconsin Avenue, Sheboygan

The John Michael Kohler Arts Center (JMKAC) has just received a Joint Effort Marketing grant of more than $25,000 from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism. The funds will help the JMKAC stage 10 free concerts for the Levitt AMP Sheboygan Music Series (June 16 to Aug. 18)—a family friendly music series expected to draw more than 10,000 attendees and yield an economic impact of approximately $400,000. The first concert is at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, by Flor de Toloache, a Grammy-nominated, all-female mariachi band from New York City. The complete concert schedule can be found at levittamp.org.