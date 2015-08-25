Moon Portraits, Shadow Silhouettes, ‘A Study In Light’

It sounds like an exaggeration but, quite literally, for tens of thousands of years the creation of art has been tied up with the play of light and shadow. The torches of prehistoric Picassos painting deep in the belly of caves would inevitably have cast their shadows on the walls to mingle with the aurochs, rhinoceros and horses. “A Study In Light: The Artwork of Dave Niec and Todd Mrozinski,” opening Wednesday, Aug. 26 at Riverwest’s Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts, confirms our abiding fascination with the dialectic of light and dark.

Niec (pronounced “nick”) suffers for his art as only a documentarian of Wisconsin’s winter moon could. A view unadulterated by city lights requires Niec to trek deep into the woods of Northern Wisconsin where, with hurried precision, he paints a portrait of the sky for each night of the moon’s cycle. The conditions are unforgiving and he must often pause to thaw his frozen breath on the canvas.

Mrozinski pursues an individual’s unmistakable visage in the linear ebb and flow of their profile. The local painter and current artist-in-residence at the Pfister Hotel first traces shadow silhouettes cast onto canvas before setting the penumbra aglow with subtle gradations of color. Both Niec and Mrozinski will be on hand for a reception from 7-10 p.m. on Friday, August 28.

‘Tour d’Art: Bikes Then Beers’

O’Donnell Park

910 E. Michigan St.

Spanning 6.5 miles and showcasing more than 20 works of public art and architecture, “Tour d’Art: Bikes Then Beers” on Sunday, Aug. 30 will be the Milwaukee Art Museum’s first ever art bike ride—and it’s free to boot! The ride begins at 1 p.m. at the foot of Mark di Suvero’s “The Calling,” a 40-foot-high orange statue that stands before the bridge leading to the MAM. After cycling past landmarks that include the North Point Water Tower and McIntosh-Goodrich Mansion, riders will return to the MAM at 3 p.m. for a lawn party with beer and food trucks. Bike and helmet rentals as well as complimentary pre- and post-ride tune-ups will be available.

Debi Zeinert Calligraphy Workshop

Cedarburg Cultural Center

W62 N546 Washington Ave.

Debi Zeinert knows that it’s not always what you write, it’s how you write it. Zeinert is the former president of the International Association of Master Penmen, Engrossers and Teachers of Handwriting (IAMPETH), current president of Cream City Calligraphers and the pen behind The Blooming Quill’s wedding invitations and other signage. Zeinert will introduce adults and teens to the pleasures of penmanship at the Cedarburg Cultural Center from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29. The workshop is $30 for CCC members and $38 for non-members, with supplies included. Register on the CCC’s website or by calling 262-375-3676.