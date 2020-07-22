MOWA Announces Chalk the State Event

For those looking for a creative and interactive event to attend, the Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA) will be holding its inaugural community chalk event Saturday July 25 and Sunday July 26.

MOWA (205 Veterans Ave, West Bend) and nearly 30 organizations across Wisconsin have come together to spread colorful art throughout the state during this two-day grassroots chalk art extravaganza. It is something for everyone of any skill or age level to do while remaining socially distanced.

West Bend participants can pick up a Summer Swag bag for this event at MOWA July 25-26 between 10 am and 5 pm. Each Summer Swag Bag is sponsored by Meijer and contains sidewalk chalk, a chalk art activity guide, and other items to use during their chalking weekend.

“So many beloved events have been cancelled throughout the state this summer. We wanted to give the communities a fun, family-friendly event they can do safely at home...If someone needs a place to chalk, many of the participating organizations including MOWA are opening up their sidewalks for community chalking while still respecting social distancing guidelines,” Jennifer Turner, director of communications at MOWA, says.

Turner also added that this is the first event in Wisconsin, that they know of, to have statewide participation from organizations of all types. Such organizations include the Boys and Girls Clubs, community centers, recreational groups, historical societies, and even city governments.

Not only are organizations across Wisconsin getting involved, but local artists will join forces with MOWA for Chalk the State as well.

Three renowned chalk artists have been commissioned to create chalk masterpieces during the event. Julie Jilek will cover the terrace at MOWA in West Bend, Kitty Dyble-Thompson will chalk the sidewalks at Arts@Large in Milwaukee, and Stacey Williams-Ng will chalk outside The Black Box Fund in the Third Ward.

One Milwaukee artist, Reginald (Reggie) Baylor, will also participate as he created a stencil that will be available for download at https://wisconsinart.org/events/chalk-the-state.aspx for anyone to use for Chalk the State.

“The idea of Chalk the State was born in April after we made the decision to cancel one of our most popular summer events, Art & Chalk Fest, due to COVID-19. While working from home and feeling the effects of social distancing, we wanted to take the spirit of Art & Chalk Fest and bring it to every person’s front door in a way that was safe for them to participate. Initially the plan was to color the city of West Bend in chalk art, but interest grew and quickly morphed into chalking the entire state of Wisconsin,” Turner says.

Anyone seeking more information on Chalk the State can visit this website. The website includes a list of participating organizations, free family-friendly activity guides in English and Spanish, and more. Follow the Facebook page for more updates as well.

