MOWA Artists Take to the Streets—and the Parking Lot

Wisconsin artists of all kinds, and especially those with sidewalk chalk, will dominate the Museum of Wisconsin Art’s West Bend campus for two days in August with the return of the Art & Chalk Fest, part of the museum’s 60th anniversary celebration.

Last held in 2019, the fest attracts upwards of 20,000 visitors annually who come to see a variety of artists busily at work transforming the MOWA parking lot into a massive asphalt canvas. From simple images to what appear to be three-dimensional masterpieces, the artworks run the gamut in what will become a rich cultural and social environment featuring multiple art forms, says MOWA executive director and CEO Laurie Winters.

“This year we’ve expanded the live arts experience with art demonstrations of all types,” says Winters of the two-day event to be held August 21 and 22. “We’ve also added more live music so people can spend more time enjoying our gorgeous four-acre campus.”

Many Media

In addition to the chalk art, other mediums will include flower sculpture, glass blowing, henna tattoos, plein air painting, portraiture, pottery, tintype and more. Musical performances, which run noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, include the Milwaukee group Dead Horses and Appleton’s Corey Chisel.

In addition the museum itself will be open and admission will be free to all visitors.

The festival will feature art activities for visitors of all ages. There also will be food trucks on hand and a beer garden featuring brews from Milwaukee’s Lakefront Brewery.

The Museum of Wisconsin Art is located at 205 Veterans Ave., West Bend. For more information visit artchalkfest.com.