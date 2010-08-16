Museum of Wisconsin Art Captures Human Individuality

Demitra Copoulosshowcases a new technique that overlays ceramics with digital pigment prints inher busts, including a rendering of Milwaukeephotographer Francis Ford. Copoulos’ sculpture requires an up-close, detailedexamination.
Alongside aportrait, Katie Musolff provides personal notes and a graphite study thatdescribes the immense time and thought required to capture an individual oncanvas. Understanding this process allows for a greater appreciation of the oilpaintings that preserve her neighbors in Stoddard, Wis. Musolff introduces asoulful-eyed neighbor with a straight-on portrait in Eugene, 321 North Pearl Street.
Each artist presentsa compelling look at the human face, and sometimes the entire form, as withMarc Sijan’s full-size figures. Some artists may be unfamiliar to the metroarea, but many have attained national stature or will likely do so as theircareers progress. Through her large-scale self-portraits, recent MFA graduateMelissa Cooke reveals a meticulous expertise that will be exciting to watchdevelop. Cooke’s thin layers of powdered graphite, applied to white paper witha dry brush, merge accomplished technique with visionary conceptual themes.
“To See Ourselves asOthers See Us” proves that contemporary portraiture remains a compelling genre.Most viewers will leave the museum with a deeper emotional connection to theunique personalities they meet on canvas and on the street, and with a newfoundrespect for human individuality.
“To See Ourselves as Others See Us: Contemporary Wisconsin Portraits” continues through Aug. 29 at MWA (300 S. Sixth Ave., West Bend).